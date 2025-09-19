Girls golf remains undefeated on links

Competing at Sienna on Sept. 9, Boulder City High School girls golf continued their undefeated streak to start the season.

Lady Eagles improve to 4-1 on the season

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Looking for her shot, Ivy Dineen spikes the ball against Del Sol in a 3-0 victory on Aug. 19.

Off to a 3-0 start, the Eagles cruised to a team score of 345, besting Coral Academy (372), Virgin Valley (385) and The Meadows (386).

Emmerson Hinds led all golfers with a score of 78, while Morgen Terrill finished second with a score of 84.

Martorano finished third with a score of 88, while Riley Elder finished 12th with a score of 95.

Looking to remain undefeated, the Eagles will travel to Casa Blanca on Sept. 30 for their next match.

Girls volleyball

Boulder City High School girls volleyball fell to 6-9 on the season, losing to The Meadows 3-1 on Sept. 15 in a league match.

Falling 25-22, 17-25, 16-25, 19-25, Bella Battistone led the way with 10 kills, while Ivy Dineen added seven kills.

Laylani Gubler added five kills and 16 assists, while Mya Avila added five kills and three serving aces.

Defensively, Hayden Nordstrom led the way with 17 digs.

Currently sitting in fourth place in league standings, the Eagles will take the court next on Sept. 25 against 4A Basic.

Results from the Eagles’ Sept. 17 outing with rival Pahrump Valley will be in next week’s issue.

Girls soccer

Boulder City High School girls soccer fell to 4-2-1 on the season, losing to The Meadows 1-0 on Sept. 10 in a league match.

Currently in second place in league standings, the Eagles will look to get back on track today when they travel to 4A Basic for a non-conference tune-up.

Boys soccer

Boulder City High School boys soccer dropped to 1-4-2 on the season, losing to The Meadows 2-0 on Sept. 11 in a league match.

Currently in sixth place in league standings, the Eagles will take the field next on Sept. 26 for a league match at rival Virgin Valley.

Results from the Eagles’ Sept. 17 outing with rival Moapa Valley will be in next week’s issue.

Cross country

Competing at the Moapa Valley Pirate Invite on Sept. 13, Caleb Wolfe continued his hot start to the season with a 16th-place finish out of 55 runners, while Aiden MacPherson finished 17th.

Cameron Riley finished 39th, while Austin Hower finished 54th.

In the girls race, Zoey Hayes finished ninth out of 25 runners, while Ruby de Jong finished 19th.

The Eagles will next compete on Sept. 25 in the Twilight Invitational at Cornerstone Park.