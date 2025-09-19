Girls golf remains undefeated on links

89°F
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
September 18, 2025 - 6:27 pm
 

Competing at Sienna on Sept. 9, Boulder City High School girls golf continued their undefeated streak to start the season.

Off to a 3-0 start, the Eagles cruised to a team score of 345, besting Coral Academy (372), Virgin Valley (385) and The Meadows (386).

Emmerson Hinds led all golfers with a score of 78, while Morgen Terrill finished second with a score of 84.

Martorano finished third with a score of 88, while Riley Elder finished 12th with a score of 95.

Looking to remain undefeated, the Eagles will travel to Casa Blanca on Sept. 30 for their next match.

Girls volleyball

Boulder City High School girls volleyball fell to 6-9 on the season, losing to The Meadows 3-1 on Sept. 15 in a league match.

Falling 25-22, 17-25, 16-25, 19-25, Bella Battistone led the way with 10 kills, while Ivy Dineen added seven kills.

Laylani Gubler added five kills and 16 assists, while Mya Avila added five kills and three serving aces.

Defensively, Hayden Nordstrom led the way with 17 digs.

Currently sitting in fourth place in league standings, the Eagles will take the court next on Sept. 25 against 4A Basic.

Results from the Eagles’ Sept. 17 outing with rival Pahrump Valley will be in next week’s issue.

Girls soccer

Boulder City High School girls soccer fell to 4-2-1 on the season, losing to The Meadows 1-0 on Sept. 10 in a league match.

Currently in second place in league standings, the Eagles will look to get back on track today when they travel to 4A Basic for a non-conference tune-up.

Boys soccer

Boulder City High School boys soccer dropped to 1-4-2 on the season, losing to The Meadows 2-0 on Sept. 11 in a league match.

Currently in sixth place in league standings, the Eagles will take the field next on Sept. 26 for a league match at rival Virgin Valley.

Results from the Eagles’ Sept. 17 outing with rival Moapa Valley will be in next week’s issue.

Cross country

Competing at the Moapa Valley Pirate Invite on Sept. 13, Caleb Wolfe continued his hot start to the season with a 16th-place finish out of 55 runners, while Aiden MacPherson finished 17th.

Cameron Riley finished 39th, while Austin Hower finished 54th.

In the girls race, Zoey Hayes finished ninth out of 25 runners, while Ruby de Jong finished 19th.

The Eagles will next compete on Sept. 25 in the Twilight Invitational at Cornerstone Park.

THE LATEST
bcr default image
Eagles football evens their record 2-2

Boulder City High School football evened their record at 2-2 after defeating Needles 24-6 on Sept. 12.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Singles player Will Teeples returns the ball against Virg ...
Boys tennis still unbeaten
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Winning a pair of matches this past week, Boulder City High School boys tennis advanced to 7-0 on the season, while the girls advanced to 6-1 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Shane Barrows returns the ball against Virgin Valley in a ...
Eagles tennis remains hot on court
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 5-0 on the season, Boulder City High School boys tennis routed another league opponent on Sept. 8, defeating rival Virgin Valley 17-1.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Mariah Torgesen puts the ball in play against Virgin Vall ...
Lady Eagles improve to 4-1 on the season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Now at 4-1 on the season, Boulder City High School girls tennis is surprising their head coach, Rachelle Huxford, with how dominant they’ve been in 3A play.

Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Aidan MacPherson finished 16th at the Palo Verde Invite on Aug. 29.
Volleyball squad gets back into win column
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 4-7 on the season, Boulder City High School girls volleyball got back in the win column with a victory over rival Moapa Valley on Aug. 27.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City's Brandon Hobbs hauls in a successful two-point conv ...
Eagles hold strong in loss against Clark
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing to impress during the preseason despite a narrow defeat, Boulder City High School football fell to 4A Clark 28-20 at home on Aug. 29.

The BCHS marching band and the color guard perform for a full crowd during halftime.
Friday Night Lights

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Moving the chains, running back Nathaniel Lewis rushes up ...
Eagles bounce back at home
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Picking up their first victory of the season, Boulder City High School football routed 4A Sunrise Mountain 33-0 in their home opener on Aug. 22.