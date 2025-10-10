Girls golf ends season undefeated

Finishing the regular season with an undefeated record, Boulder City High School girls golf finished strong at Casablanca on Sept. 30.

“This is a great accomplishment for our girls, and I’m very proud of them,” head coach Bobby Reese said. “However, we can’t be satisfied. It’s going to take even more focus and effort to win state than it did to win our league matches.”

Despite missing star player Emmerson Hinds, the Eagles were able to pull out the victory, shooting a 401 on the day and edging past host Virgin Valley (402) and Moapa Valley.

“It just shows how good of a team we are this year,” Reese said. “Emmerson has missed two of our five league matches and we’ve still found a way to win every one of them. It shows that we have a real shot not only to win the team title, but to dominate the individual medals as well.”

Leading the way for the Eagles at Casablanca, Riley Elder finished second on the day with a score of 94, while Makenzie Martorano finished fourth with a score of 98.

Morgen Terrill finished tied for fifth with a score of 99, while Ashlyn Ruter finished 13th out of 23 golfers with a score of 110.

In the midst of regional play, results from the tournament at Aliante on Oct. 7-8 will appear in next week’s issue.

“Going into regionals, we expect to win as a team,” Reese said. “We also expect to have all five girls finish in the top eight, with four in the top six. To be honest, I’ll be disappointed if we don’t finish 1-2-3-4 individually. Our goal is to dominate the South.”