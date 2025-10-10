70°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Boulder City, NV
High School

Girls golf ends season undefeated

Courtesy photo Boulder City High School girls golf team celebrates a league victory at Boulder ...
Courtesy photo Boulder City High School girls golf team celebrates a league victory at Boulder City Municipal earlier this season.
More Stories
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Under heavy duress, Eagles quarterback Asa Mariani looks ...
Eagles grounded at homecoming
Photo courtesy of Sara Carroll From left to right, Kim Tyler, Brent Lamb, McKay Stevens and Sa ...
BC seniors swim to victory
bcr default image
Runners look toward postseason
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Kendall Shamo puts the ball in play against Virgin Valle ...
Tennis teams look toward postseason
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
October 10, 2025 - 9:42 am
 

Finishing the regular season with an undefeated record, Boulder City High School girls golf finished strong at Casablanca on Sept. 30.

“This is a great accomplishment for our girls, and I’m very proud of them,” head coach Bobby Reese said. “However, we can’t be satisfied. It’s going to take even more focus and effort to win state than it did to win our league matches.”

Despite missing star player Emmerson Hinds, the Eagles were able to pull out the victory, shooting a 401 on the day and edging past host Virgin Valley (402) and Moapa Valley.

“It just shows how good of a team we are this year,” Reese said. “Emmerson has missed two of our five league matches and we’ve still found a way to win every one of them. It shows that we have a real shot not only to win the team title, but to dominate the individual medals as well.”

Leading the way for the Eagles at Casablanca, Riley Elder finished second on the day with a score of 94, while Makenzie Martorano finished fourth with a score of 98.

Morgen Terrill finished tied for fifth with a score of 99, while Ashlyn Ruter finished 13th out of 23 golfers with a score of 110.

In the midst of regional play, results from the tournament at Aliante on Oct. 7-8 will appear in next week’s issue.

“Going into regionals, we expect to win as a team,” Reese said. “We also expect to have all five girls finish in the top eight, with four in the top six. To be honest, I’ll be disappointed if we don’t finish 1-2-3-4 individually. Our goal is to dominate the South.”

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Under heavy duress, Eagles quarterback Asa Mariani looks ...
Eagles grounded at homecoming
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The scoreboard may have reflected a dreaded 44-8 loss to rival Moapa Valley on Oct. 3, but the optimism surrounding the Boulder City High School football team is much brighter heading into this week.

Photo courtesy of Sara Carroll From left to right, Kim Tyler, Brent Lamb, McKay Stevens and Sa ...
BC seniors swim to victory
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing at the Silver State Senior Games swim meet at Pavilion Pool in Las Vegas October 4-5, four members of Boulder City’s Masters swim team SONAR dominated the field.

bcr default image
Runners look toward postseason
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing at the CSN Invitational at Floyd Lamb Park on Oct. 3, Aiden MacPherson and Caleb Wolfe finished fourth and fifth respectively out of 121 runners.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Kendall Shamo puts the ball in play against Virgin Valle ...
Tennis teams look toward postseason
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Clinching regular-season league titles, both Boulder City High School programs defeated Adelson on Sept. 30.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Hitting with accuracy, Ivy Dineen spikes the ball against ...
Lady Eagles volleyball goes 3-4 in Las Vegas tournament
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Facing strong competition in the Del Sol tournament on Sept. 26-27, Boulder City High School girls volleyball advanced to 11-14 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Running back Coen Burrows makes his way up field in a 30- ...
Eagles win third game in a row
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting off league play strong, Boulder City High School defeated Democracy Prep 30-14 on Sept. 26.

Robert Bertolli/Boulder City Review Anthony Eby makes his way upfield in a 33-0 victory over Su ...
Eagles win in OT on the road
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Defying the odds, Boulder City High School football escaped an overtime thriller with 4A Eldorado on Sept. 19, winning 26-20.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Putting points on the board, Kenley Poff spikes the ball ...
Volleyball looks to move closer to .500
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The BCHS girls volleyball team advanced to 7-9 on the season after defeatimg rival Pahrump Valley 3-1 on Sept. 17.

bcr default image
Eagles football evens their record 2-2

Boulder City High School football evened their record at 2-2 after defeating Needles 24-6 on Sept. 12.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Looking for her shot, Ivy Dineen spikes the ball against ...
Girls golf remains undefeated on links
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing at Sienna on Sept. 9, Boulder City High School girls golf continued their undefeated streak to start the season.