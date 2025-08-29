96°F
High School

Friday Night Lights

The BCHS marching band and the color guard perform for a full crowd during halftime.
Sophomore Luke Jappe started the first home game of the season in style with a kickoff return f ...
The Screaming Eagles marching band performed several songs, including a few with alumni who wer ...
The BCHS varsity cheerleaders helped get the crowd pumped up.
The new scoreboard was on full display. It was show live game action, instand replay as well as ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Moving the chains, running back Nathaniel Lewis rushes up ...
Eagles bounce back at home
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Getting the ball out of their territory, Leo Williams dri ...
Boys tennis picks up where they left off
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Putting points on the board, Bella Battistone spikes the ...
Volleyball splits matches this week
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Laylani Gubler goes up for a kill against Del Sol on Aug. ...
Volleyball squad struggles in opening tournament
August 28, 2025 - 5:04 pm
 

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Moving the chains, running back Nathaniel Lewis rushes up ...
Eagles bounce back at home
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Picking up their first victory of the season, Boulder City High School football routed 4A Sunrise Mountain 33-0 in their home opener on Aug. 22.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Getting the ball out of their territory, Leo Williams dri ...
Boys tennis picks up where they left off
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting their season off hot, Boulder City High School boys tennis defeated a pair of 4A schools, Basic and Silverado, during their opening week of play.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Putting points on the board, Bella Battistone spikes the ...
Volleyball splits matches this week
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 3-7 on the season, Boulder City High School girls volleyball continues to impress early on, despite suffering a league loss.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Laylani Gubler goes up for a kill against Del Sol on Aug. ...
Volleyball squad struggles in opening tournament
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

A game away from making the 3A state tournament a season ago, Boulder City High School girls volleyball has their eyes set on being better in all aspects of the game this season.

bcr default image
Soccer team looks to bounce back, again
Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Two years removed from a 0-15-1 campaign, Boulder City High School boys soccer will look to continue to trend upward after making the playoffs last season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sancha Jenas-Keogh drives the ball up field against SLAM ...
Soccer team hopes to stay atop league
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off a first-place finish in league play a season ago, Boulder City High School girls soccer figures to once again finish at the top of the pack.

bcr default image
It’s all about numbers for cross-country squads
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming into the season, Boulder City High School cross country is at a crossroads with both the boys and girls programs.

bcr default image
Girls hope to find more success on the hardcourt
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off a 3A state runner-up finish last season, Boulder City High School girls tennis will once again look to compete for a state title, despite carrying a young and inexperienced roster.

Photo courtesy of Robert Reese Boulder City High School girls golf celebrates their 3A state ch ...
Golfers look to repeat state title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Looking to defend their 3A state championship, Boulder City High School girls golf brings back their four-player core from a season ago that got hot at the right time.