71°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
High School

Eagles win third game in a row

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Running back Coen Burrows makes his way up field in a 30- ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Running back Coen Burrows makes his way up field in a 30-14 victory over Democracy Prep on Sept. 26.
More Stories
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Kendall Shamo puts the ball in play against Virgin Valle ...
Tennis teams look toward postseason
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Hitting with accuracy, Ivy Dineen spikes the ball against ...
Lady Eagles volleyball goes 3-4 in Las Vegas tournament
Robert Bertolli/Boulder City Review Anthony Eby makes his way upfield in a 33-0 victory over Su ...
Eagles win in OT on the road
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Putting points on the board, Kenley Poff spikes the ball ...
Volleyball looks to move closer to .500
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
October 2, 2025 - 6:49 pm
 

Starting off league play strong, Boulder City High School defeated Democracy Prep 30-14 on Sept. 26.

“It was good to start league play with a victory,” head coach Bubba Mariani said. “We started off slow, but finished strong. We’ve become kind of a second-half team.”

Knotted at 8-8 at the half, the Eagles took care of business on both sides of the ball in the second half, behind a stingy defense and balanced offense.

“I thought we played one of our better games all around,” Mariani said. “All season we’ve been able to rely on our defense and tonight the offense did a great job of breaking out and getting scores when we needed it.”

Continuing to shine as a freshman, quarterback Asa Mariani completed 13 of 25 passing for 165 yards and three touchdowns, each connecting with a different receiver.

Anthony Eby led the way with seven catches for 65 yards and a score, while Ghayvn Cartier added four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Noah Lund hauled in a pair of passes for 38 yards and a score.

Establishing a running presence on the ground, Coen Burrows moved the chains for 55 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

“Any time we can get in the end zone on the ground, we’ll take it,” coach Mariani said. “We’re trying to create more of a balanced offense and not rely so much on the pass. Coen did a great job fighting for tough yards.”

With defense continuing to be the Eagles’ identity, the unit didn’t disappoint, forcing timely stops and an interception by Stephan West.

Cameron Matthews and Aiden Armstrong each led the unit with eight tackles apiece, while Cody Aten and Brody Hopkinson both recorded a sack.

Looking ahead to this week, the Eagles will put their three-game winning streak on the line against rival Moapa Valley at home Friday for homecoming.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Kendall Shamo puts the ball in play against Virgin Valle ...
Tennis teams look toward postseason
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Clinching regular-season league titles, both Boulder City High School programs defeated Adelson on Sept. 30.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Hitting with accuracy, Ivy Dineen spikes the ball against ...
Lady Eagles volleyball goes 3-4 in Las Vegas tournament
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Facing strong competition in the Del Sol tournament on Sept. 26-27, Boulder City High School girls volleyball advanced to 11-14 on the season.

Robert Bertolli/Boulder City Review Anthony Eby makes his way upfield in a 33-0 victory over Su ...
Eagles win in OT on the road
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Defying the odds, Boulder City High School football escaped an overtime thriller with 4A Eldorado on Sept. 19, winning 26-20.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Putting points on the board, Kenley Poff spikes the ball ...
Volleyball looks to move closer to .500
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The BCHS girls volleyball team advanced to 7-9 on the season after defeatimg rival Pahrump Valley 3-1 on Sept. 17.

bcr default image
Eagles football evens their record 2-2

Boulder City High School football evened their record at 2-2 after defeating Needles 24-6 on Sept. 12.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Looking for her shot, Ivy Dineen spikes the ball against ...
Girls golf remains undefeated on links
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing at Sienna on Sept. 9, Boulder City High School girls golf continued their undefeated streak to start the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Singles player Will Teeples returns the ball against Virg ...
Boys tennis still unbeaten
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Winning a pair of matches this past week, Boulder City High School boys tennis advanced to 7-0 on the season, while the girls advanced to 6-1 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Shane Barrows returns the ball against Virgin Valley in a ...
Eagles tennis remains hot on court
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 5-0 on the season, Boulder City High School boys tennis routed another league opponent on Sept. 8, defeating rival Virgin Valley 17-1.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Mariah Torgesen puts the ball in play against Virgin Vall ...
Lady Eagles improve to 4-1 on the season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Now at 4-1 on the season, Boulder City High School girls tennis is surprising their head coach, Rachelle Huxford, with how dominant they’ve been in 3A play.