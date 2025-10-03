Eagles win third game in a row

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Running back Coen Burrows makes his way up field in a 30-14 victory over Democracy Prep on Sept. 26.

Starting off league play strong, Boulder City High School defeated Democracy Prep 30-14 on Sept. 26.

“It was good to start league play with a victory,” head coach Bubba Mariani said. “We started off slow, but finished strong. We’ve become kind of a second-half team.”

Knotted at 8-8 at the half, the Eagles took care of business on both sides of the ball in the second half, behind a stingy defense and balanced offense.

“I thought we played one of our better games all around,” Mariani said. “All season we’ve been able to rely on our defense and tonight the offense did a great job of breaking out and getting scores when we needed it.”

Continuing to shine as a freshman, quarterback Asa Mariani completed 13 of 25 passing for 165 yards and three touchdowns, each connecting with a different receiver.

Anthony Eby led the way with seven catches for 65 yards and a score, while Ghayvn Cartier added four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Noah Lund hauled in a pair of passes for 38 yards and a score.

Establishing a running presence on the ground, Coen Burrows moved the chains for 55 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

“Any time we can get in the end zone on the ground, we’ll take it,” coach Mariani said. “We’re trying to create more of a balanced offense and not rely so much on the pass. Coen did a great job fighting for tough yards.”

With defense continuing to be the Eagles’ identity, the unit didn’t disappoint, forcing timely stops and an interception by Stephan West.

Cameron Matthews and Aiden Armstrong each led the unit with eight tackles apiece, while Cody Aten and Brody Hopkinson both recorded a sack.

Looking ahead to this week, the Eagles will put their three-game winning streak on the line against rival Moapa Valley at home Friday for homecoming.