Eagles win in OT on the road

Defying the odds, Boulder City High School football escaped an overtime thriller with 4A Eldorado on Sept. 19, winning 26-20.

Robert Bertolli/Boulder City Review Anthony Eby makes his way upfield in a 33-0 victory over Sunrise Mountain earlier this season. A dynamic receiver, Eby leads the Eagles with 300 receiving yards on the season.

Down to fourth and goal, freshman quarterback Asa Mariani found receiver Anthony Eby for the game-winning score, while defensive lineman Cody Aten picked up a pair of quarterback sacks on the ensuing possession to clinch the victory.

“It was a great team victory,” head coach Bubba Mariani said. “We got down to fourth and goal and Anthony Eby made a great catch in the end zone to give us the lead. On defense we held them in overtime and did our job. I couldn’t be more proud of this victory.”

Advancing to 3-2 on the season and exiting preseason play with a winning record, it was the Eagles’ second victory over a 4A school this season.

“We wanted to challenge ourselves and we’re happy with the results,” coach Mariani said. “I think each week you can say this team is getting better and finding new ways to win. I’m excited to head into league play.”

Relying heavily on the passing game, Asa Mariani completed 28 of 45 passing for 222 yards and four touchdowns, connecting with seven different receivers.

Eby led all pass catchers with 14 for 99 yards and a score, while Ghavyn Cartier added four catches for 77 yards and two scores.

Luke Jappe caught three passes for 16 yards and a touchdown.

On the ground, Nathaniel Lewis rushed for 33 yards on seven carries, while Coen Burrows added 32 yards on seven carries.

Having a field day, Aten totaled three sacks on the day to pair with five tackles, while Brandon Hobbs made three tackles with a sack.

Cameron Matthews led the way with 12 tackles, while Colton Lewis added seven.

Stephan West generated an interception.

On a two-game winning streak, the Eagles will host Democracy Prep on Friday, looking to start league play off with a victory.

“We are a good football team,” Mariani said. “We expect to go in on Friday against a tough and gritty Democracy Prep team and get a victory.”