High School

Eagles win in OT on the road

Robert Bertolli/Boulder City Review Anthony Eby makes his way upfield in a 33-0 victory over Su ...
Robert Bertolli/Boulder City Review Anthony Eby makes his way upfield in a 33-0 victory over Sunrise Mountain earlier this season. A dynamic receiver, Eby leads the Eagles with 300 receiving yards on the season.
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Putting points on the board, Kenley Poff spikes the ball ...
Volleyball looks to move closer to .500
bcr default image
Eagles football evens their record 2-2
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Looking for her shot, Ivy Dineen spikes the ball against ...
Girls golf remains undefeated on links
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Singles player Will Teeples returns the ball against Virg ...
Boys tennis still unbeaten
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
September 25, 2025 - 11:50 pm
 

Defying the odds, Boulder City High School football escaped an overtime thriller with 4A Eldorado on Sept. 19, winning 26-20.

Down to fourth and goal, freshman quarterback Asa Mariani found receiver Anthony Eby for the game-winning score, while defensive lineman Cody Aten picked up a pair of quarterback sacks on the ensuing possession to clinch the victory.

“It was a great team victory,” head coach Bubba Mariani said. “We got down to fourth and goal and Anthony Eby made a great catch in the end zone to give us the lead. On defense we held them in overtime and did our job. I couldn’t be more proud of this victory.”

Advancing to 3-2 on the season and exiting preseason play with a winning record, it was the Eagles’ second victory over a 4A school this season.

“We wanted to challenge ourselves and we’re happy with the results,” coach Mariani said. “I think each week you can say this team is getting better and finding new ways to win. I’m excited to head into league play.”

Relying heavily on the passing game, Asa Mariani completed 28 of 45 passing for 222 yards and four touchdowns, connecting with seven different receivers.

Eby led all pass catchers with 14 for 99 yards and a score, while Ghavyn Cartier added four catches for 77 yards and two scores.

Luke Jappe caught three passes for 16 yards and a touchdown.

On the ground, Nathaniel Lewis rushed for 33 yards on seven carries, while Coen Burrows added 32 yards on seven carries.

Having a field day, Aten totaled three sacks on the day to pair with five tackles, while Brandon Hobbs made three tackles with a sack.

Cameron Matthews led the way with 12 tackles, while Colton Lewis added seven.

Stephan West generated an interception.

On a two-game winning streak, the Eagles will host Democracy Prep on Friday, looking to start league play off with a victory.

“We are a good football team,” Mariani said. “We expect to go in on Friday against a tough and gritty Democracy Prep team and get a victory.”

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The BCHS girls volleyball team advanced to 7-9 on the season after defeatimg rival Pahrump Valley 3-1 on Sept. 17.

Boulder City High School football evened their record at 2-2 after defeating Needles 24-6 on Sept. 12.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing at Sienna on Sept. 9, Boulder City High School girls golf continued their undefeated streak to start the season.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Winning a pair of matches this past week, Boulder City High School boys tennis advanced to 7-0 on the season, while the girls advanced to 6-1 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Shane Barrows returns the ball against Virgin Valley in a ...
Eagles tennis remains hot on court
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 5-0 on the season, Boulder City High School boys tennis routed another league opponent on Sept. 8, defeating rival Virgin Valley 17-1.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Mariah Torgesen puts the ball in play against Virgin Vall ...
Lady Eagles improve to 4-1 on the season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Now at 4-1 on the season, Boulder City High School girls tennis is surprising their head coach, Rachelle Huxford, with how dominant they’ve been in 3A play.

Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Aidan MacPherson finished 16th at the Palo Verde Invite on Aug. 29.
Volleyball squad gets back into win column
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 4-7 on the season, Boulder City High School girls volleyball got back in the win column with a victory over rival Moapa Valley on Aug. 27.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City's Brandon Hobbs hauls in a successful two-point conv ...
Eagles hold strong in loss against Clark
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing to impress during the preseason despite a narrow defeat, Boulder City High School football fell to 4A Clark 28-20 at home on Aug. 29.