Eagles volleyball squad brings home tourney medal

Boulder City High School boys volleyball finished the Aggies Tournament at Arbor View with an 8-1 record this past weekend, taking home bronze at the event.

Tyler Lemmel and Roman Rose go up for a block during action last week. (Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review)

Losing this first match to 5A Silverado, the Eagles would go on to rally for eight straight victories in the bronze bracket.

“It was exciting to win the bronze bracket,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “We struggled early with Silverado in our first match of the tournament, but we learned a lot from that match. I’m really happy with how the boys competed.”

Looking to test themselves against top competition, the 3A Eagles held tough with Silverado, falling 25-17, 25-19. Calling the loss a learning experience, Huxford feels this match will only help the Eagles soar in the future.

“The boys struggled because the boys aren’t used to playing someone tough,” Huxford said. “In a lot of our league matches, we don’t get the ball returned to us, so this really helped us. It was a really good lesson for us and showed us what we need to improve upon. We still have tough matches with (5A) Foothill and Clark coming up, so we’ll have more opportunities.”

Running through the bronze bracket following their first loss since March 4, the Eagles routed Sloan Canyon, Mater East, Amplus Academy, Eldorado, Coral Academy, Sunrise Mountain and Del Sol 2-0.

They also defeated 5A Sierra Vista 2-1, in a back-and-forth 25-20, 23-25, 15-12 matchup.

Highlighting the Eagles’ efforts, juniors Brady Sorenson and Travis Hess wreaked havoc on their opponents on both ends of the floor throughout the tournament.

Defeating Del Sol in the finals 25-19, 25-20 on April 1, Sorenson generated 15 kills, while Hess added nine kills. Junior Roman Rose dished out 24 assists.

“Brady and Travis were terrific for us,” Huxford said. “Travis is a big block and Brady is a hard hit. On defense it’s really hard to get through then and on offense they can hit over blocks, certainly frustrating defenses. They’re getting better as the season goes on.”

Concluding their week with a 3-0 victory over rival Moapa Valley on April 4, the Eagles routed the Pirates 25-13, 25-10, 25-21.

Looking to continue their nine-game winning streak, the Eagles will host Cadence today, followed by an away match at Chaparral on Wednesday.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.