73°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
High School

Eagles tennis remains hot on court

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Shane Barrows returns the ball against Virgin Valley in a ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Shane Barrows returns the ball against Virgin Valley in a 17-1 victory on Sept. 8
More Stories
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Mariah Torgesen puts the ball in play against Virgin Vall ...
Lady Eagles improve to 4-1 on the season
Photo courtesy Catherine Goode Ayden Villa pushes the ball up field against Equipo Academy on S ...
Girls soccer picks up fourth win of season; beats Cristo Rey
Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Aidan MacPherson finished 16th at the Palo Verde Invite on Aug. 29.
Volleyball squad gets back into win column
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City's Brandon Hobbs hauls in a successful two-point conv ...
Eagles hold strong in loss against Clark
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
September 11, 2025 - 5:09 pm
 

Advancing to 5-0 on the season, Boulder City High School boys tennis routed another league opponent on Sept. 8, defeating rival Virgin Valley 17-1.

Coming off of a pair of 3A state champion runners-up seasons, head coach Rachelle Huxford is very optimistic about this year’s group.

“Coming into the season, I knew we would be competitive and one of the favorites again,” head coach Huxford said. “We have a new group and they’re going out there every match and playing lights out. It’s always hard to know exactly what the North has, but I like our chances both as a team and individually this postseason.”

Leading the way for the Eagles, the doubles tandem of Bennet Forney and Shane Barrow finished 2-0, while Nathan Law and Ty Bradshaw ended 2-1.

Flexing their depth, Eli Valencia, who went undefeated last week as a singles player, teamed with Tate Crine to finish 2-0 in doubles play.

“I love what Eli brings to our team,” Huxford said. “He’s able to win us points, both in singles and doubles and that just speaks volumes to the depth and talent we have here.”

Continuing to shine in singles play, Will Teeples and Miles Alder each finished 3-0 on the day, while veteran Logan Borg ended the day 2-0.

“We’re confident that we can get points from everyone,” Huxford said. “When one player is down, another one steps up. We have a very solid group both in singles and doubles who go out there and do their job. It’s going to be interesting come tournament time, but I feel we have a chance.”

Looking to remain undefeated on the season, the Eagles will host Sloan Canyon on Monday and Lake Mead Academy on Tuesday.

Already battle tested from their preseason victories over 4A school Basic and Silverado, the Eagles have a real chance at running the table.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Mariah Torgesen puts the ball in play against Virgin Vall ...
Lady Eagles improve to 4-1 on the season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Now at 4-1 on the season, Boulder City High School girls tennis is surprising their head coach, Rachelle Huxford, with how dominant they’ve been in 3A play.

Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Aidan MacPherson finished 16th at the Palo Verde Invite on Aug. 29.
Volleyball squad gets back into win column
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 4-7 on the season, Boulder City High School girls volleyball got back in the win column with a victory over rival Moapa Valley on Aug. 27.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City's Brandon Hobbs hauls in a successful two-point conv ...
Eagles hold strong in loss against Clark
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing to impress during the preseason despite a narrow defeat, Boulder City High School football fell to 4A Clark 28-20 at home on Aug. 29.

The BCHS marching band and the color guard perform for a full crowd during halftime.
Friday Night Lights

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Moving the chains, running back Nathaniel Lewis rushes up ...
Eagles bounce back at home
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Picking up their first victory of the season, Boulder City High School football routed 4A Sunrise Mountain 33-0 in their home opener on Aug. 22.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Getting the ball out of their territory, Leo Williams dri ...
Boys tennis picks up where they left off
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting their season off hot, Boulder City High School boys tennis defeated a pair of 4A schools, Basic and Silverado, during their opening week of play.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Putting points on the board, Bella Battistone spikes the ...
Volleyball splits matches this week
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 3-7 on the season, Boulder City High School girls volleyball continues to impress early on, despite suffering a league loss.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Laylani Gubler goes up for a kill against Del Sol on Aug. ...
Volleyball squad struggles in opening tournament
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

A game away from making the 3A state tournament a season ago, Boulder City High School girls volleyball has their eyes set on being better in all aspects of the game this season.