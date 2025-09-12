Eagles tennis remains hot on court

Advancing to 5-0 on the season, Boulder City High School boys tennis routed another league opponent on Sept. 8, defeating rival Virgin Valley 17-1.

Coming off of a pair of 3A state champion runners-up seasons, head coach Rachelle Huxford is very optimistic about this year’s group.

“Coming into the season, I knew we would be competitive and one of the favorites again,” head coach Huxford said. “We have a new group and they’re going out there every match and playing lights out. It’s always hard to know exactly what the North has, but I like our chances both as a team and individually this postseason.”

Leading the way for the Eagles, the doubles tandem of Bennet Forney and Shane Barrow finished 2-0, while Nathan Law and Ty Bradshaw ended 2-1.

Flexing their depth, Eli Valencia, who went undefeated last week as a singles player, teamed with Tate Crine to finish 2-0 in doubles play.

“I love what Eli brings to our team,” Huxford said. “He’s able to win us points, both in singles and doubles and that just speaks volumes to the depth and talent we have here.”

Continuing to shine in singles play, Will Teeples and Miles Alder each finished 3-0 on the day, while veteran Logan Borg ended the day 2-0.

“We’re confident that we can get points from everyone,” Huxford said. “When one player is down, another one steps up. We have a very solid group both in singles and doubles who go out there and do their job. It’s going to be interesting come tournament time, but I feel we have a chance.”

Looking to remain undefeated on the season, the Eagles will host Sloan Canyon on Monday and Lake Mead Academy on Tuesday.

Already battle tested from their preseason victories over 4A school Basic and Silverado, the Eagles have a real chance at running the table.