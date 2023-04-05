Eagles stay hot on the diamond

Riding a five-game winning streak, Boulder City High School baseball routed three opponents this week, continuing their dominance in the 3A classification.

Boulder City's Landon Baker (46) slides back to first day safely after a check by a Spring Valley pitcher during a spring break baseball tournament game at Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Riding a five-game winning streak, Boulder City High School baseball routed three opponents this week, continuing their dominance in the 3A classification.

Dominating Canyon Springs 11-1 on March 30 and Valley 25-1 on April 4, the Eagles picked up a monumental victory over rival Moapa Valley 6-3 on March 31.

Still, even with regular season success, head coach Denny Crine knows the Eagles will have to take it a step further if they want to claim their first 3A state championship since 2017.

“I wouldn’t say we are playing great right now, but well enough to win,” Crine said. “There are some things we need to clean up. The win against Moapa was a nice team win, but we need to play better if we face them again. They made some mistakes that they probably won’t make again, so we need to be better.”

Squeezing out a win against the Pirates, the Eagles broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning with a four-run effort.

Starting at the plate, senior Bruce Woodbury and junior Landon Barker each batted 2 for 3 with a run batted in, while senior Isaac Gibson batted 2 for 4 with an RBI.

On the mound, junior Derek Render continues his dominance, allowing two unearned runs in six innings of work, while striking out six batters.

“Derek has been doing a great job,” Crine said. “He’s the guy that wants to ball in big games and that’s nice to have.”

Easily defeating Canyon Springs, senior Tre McDaniel batted 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while Gibson batted 2 for 2 with a pair of RBIs and doubles.

On the mound, senior Dylan Spencer earned the victory, striking out 10 batters.

Against Valley, senior Kanon Welbourne picked up the victory, striking out nine batters.

At the plate, Spencer (3 for 3), Gibson (3 for 4) and Welbourne (3 for 5), all added three RBIs apiece.

Getting some hacks on the varsity level, sophomore Gavin Blake had a career day, batting 2 for 2 with four RBIs and a double.

Back on the mound today at SLAM Academy, the Eagles will then host Clark on Wednesday.

