Eagles receive postseason football awards

From what started as a season of unknowns, eight Boulder City High School football players made their mark, being named to the All-Southern League team.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Anthony Eby makes his way upfield in a 33-0 victory over Sunrise Mountain on Aug. 22. A dynamic receiver, Ebby led the Eagles with 697 receiving yards and seven touchdowns this season.

“I think it’s a great honor for these kids,” interim head coach Chris Render said. “We honestly came into the season not really knowing what to expect after a down year last year, but these kids really rallied together and turned it into something special. They all deserved to be recognized.”

Highlighting the Eagles’ efforts, all-around star Ghayvn Cartier was honored twice, as both a first-team punter and second-team wide receiver.

“People always forget about special teams, but there truly are three phases of football,” Render said. “There were times offensively that we couldn’t get anything going, but Ghayvn would make a great punt and give our defense a chance of coming off the field without giving up points. Offense, special teams, defense, the kid is truly a freak athlete.”

A big threat offensively with his 6-foot-3, 200-pound frame, Cartier led the Eagles with 10 touchdowns while making 41 catches for 587 yards.

Forming a dynamic one-two offensive punch, receiver Anthony Eby was named to the first team after leading the team with 73 catches for 697 yards and seven touchdowns.

“Those two coming back next season will be fun to watch,” Render said. “Our passing game thrived with those two making big plays.”

Named to the first team on defense were Cameron Matthews and Luke Jappe.

“On defense, Cam was our leader,” Render said. “He stepped up and led the entire team, he was our voice. Can’t say enough about how special he was. Without his pick-six against The Meadows we probably would have ended up losing that game. Luke was another player who made great plays and led us in interceptions. I’m excited to see him progress.”

Matthews led the Eagles with 104 tackles and 1.5 sacks, while Jappe led the team with six interceptions and 28 tackles.

Making the second team for the Eagles were offensive linemen Lloyd Adams and Carson Senger, while Aiden Armstrong and Cody Aten were defensive selections.

“Can’t rave enough about Lloyd,” Render said. “He controlled the offensive line and really improved this year. Without him there as our center, we would have struggled. He was in charge of our offense and did a good job communicating protections. With him graduating, we’re excited to have another season with Carson.”

Defensive difference makers, Aten had a big sophomore campaign with 39 tackles and 4.5 sacks, while Armstrong made 37 tackles with a pair of interceptions.

While Matthews, Adams and Armstrong graduate this season, the Eagles are set to return five players, with hopes that their progression in the offseason will help lead the program to their first state championship since 1991.