Eagles rebound with road victory, 21-20

Rebounding from defeat, Boulder City High School football leaned on their rushing attack to pull out a 21-20 victory over The Meadows on Oct. 10.

Rebounding from defeat, Boulder City High School football leaned on their rushing attack to pull out a 21-20 victory over The Meadows on Oct. 10.

Running wild against the Mustangs, Coen Burrows had a career day, rushing for 163 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries.

Under center, quarterback Asa Mariani completed 13 of 23 passing for 118 yards, linking up with Anthony Eby for 61 yards on eight catches.

Making winning plays on defense, Cameron Matthews returned an interception for a touchdown, along with making five tackles and a sack.

Active on the defensive end, Luke Jappe snagged a pair of interceptions, while Brody Hopkinson (2.5 sacks), Seth Kirby (two sacks) and Brandon Hobbs (1.5 sacks) routinely pressured the quarterback.

Looking to generate a winning streak, the Eagles will travel to Virgin Valley on Friday.

Girls soccer

Splitting a pair of matches this past week, Boulder City High School girls soccer advanced to 5-4-4 on the season.

Defeating 4A Sunrise Mountain 2-1 on Oct. 9, the Eagles unfortunately suffered a 1-0 league loss to rival Virgin Valley on Oct. 13.

Against Sunrise Mountain, Sophia Elburn scored a goal and dished out an assist, while Lila Stankovic found the net.

Currently in fourth place in league standings, the Eagles will face Equipo Academy on Monday and Cristo Rey on Tuesday to wrap up the regular season.

Cross country

Competing at the Lake Mead Invitational at Veterans Memorial Park on Oct. 11, Aiden MacPherson and Cameron Riley finished 16th and 29th, respectively, out of 50 runners.

Gary Wentz and Austin Hower finished 46th and 49th on the day for the boys to conclude their efforts.

In the girls race, Zoey Hayes finished 27th out of 43 runners, while Ruby de Jong finished 41st.

Competing again this Saturday, the Eagles will participate in the Coaches Association Invitational at Cornerstone Park.