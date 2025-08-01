106°F
Eagles look toward youth movement on field

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City junior receiver Gavin Robinson hauls in a pa ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City junior receiver Gavin Robinson hauls in a pass during offseason workouts on July 29.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
July 31, 2025 - 5:02 pm
 

Embracing a youth movement, the present and future of Boulder City High School football will be on full display this upcoming season.

“We’re very excited about the upcoming season,” head coach Bubba Mariani said. “It’s not often you get to see the future of your program, but with how many talented underclassmen we have, that’s where we’re at. This is an entirely new team. We lost nearly every starter from last season, so we’re excited to learn and grow together.”

Starting at the top, the Eagles will trust freshman quarterback Asa Mariani to lead the offense that will be centered around ball control and positive plays.

“Our goal this season is to run the ball heavily and set up the pass,” the coach said. “We like our offensive line and we’re adding additional blockers to get the run game going. Our goal is to have productive drives and get into at least field goal range and take some pressure off of our defense.”

Touting his kicker, Cash Daley, for his ability to put points on the board inside the 20-yard line, the Eagleswill rely on a running back quartet of Cael Starley, Jelton Swope, Nate Lewis and Aiden Armstrong to get the job done on the ground.

Blocking up front will be returning center Tre Adams, along with Carson Senger, Seth Kirby, Gauge Rhodes, Quentin Tucker, Kash Steilen and Victor Beccera, who are currently in camp fighting for starting positions.

Planned to be utilized in blocking halfback roles will be converted offensive lineman Brandon Hobbs and Coen Burrows.

“Our plan on offense is to get out and attack the running lanes,” Mariani said. “We conceded Brandon and Coen to be lead blockers along with our line and it’s up to one of our four running backs to get hot.”

Highlighting the receiving core will be Gavin Robinson, Anthony Eby, Noah Lund and Axel Campbell.

Ghavyn Cartier also returns as the lone Eagle to produce on offense after catching 14 passes for 224 yards and a pair of scores last season.

A jack-of-all-trades, Cartier (25 tackles, three sacks) will be used more defensively with the ability to line up all over the field for the Eagles.

Planned to be used primarily as a defensive end, Cartier will be joined on the line by Seth Kirby (12 tackles, three sacks) Cody Aten and Joseph Macleod, while Brody Hopkinson, Gauge Rhodes and Hobbs will sub in as reserves.

“Honestly the defensive line so far has been our most impressive unit,” Mariani said. “They’ve been unblockable so far and they are all really interchangeable. We feel confident with those seven guys on the field.

Cameron Matthews (40 tackles, one sack) will anchor the Eagles defense at middle linebacker, while Aiden Armstrong (31 tackles, one interception), Colton Lewis (eight tackles), James Peel, and Luke Jappe are projected to be starters in the secondary.

Looking to get their youth movement underway, the Eagles will have their work cut out for them when they travel up north to take on Churchill County on Aug. 15.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off a 3A state champion runner-up finish, Boulder City High School boys tennis figures to once again be in the title picture this season.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Completing nearly a decade-long process of upgrading the athletic facilities at Boulder City High School, a new state-of-the-art Daktronics video scoreboard will be featured on the Eagles football field for seasons to come.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Bringing youth football to the town of Boulder City in the summer of 2023 with the creation of the BC Bears, founder James Cracolici is seeing the popularity of his organization flourish.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Capitalizing on great individual efforts, 10 Boulder City High School male athletes were named to the Nevadapreps All-Southern Nevada team, which features the top players in the region regardless of classification.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Five Boulder City High School female athletes were recognized for their impressive efforts and in the process were named to the Nevadapreps All-Southern Nevada team, highlighting the top players in the region regardless of classification.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Excelling as a three-sport athlete, Boulder City High School junior Sancha Jenas-Keogh has been named Boulder City Review girls athlete of the year.

As a result of excelling as a three-sport athlete, Boulder City High School senior Sam Bonar has been named Boulder City Review boys athlete of the year.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing their claim as the most accomplished high school boys volleyball program in the 3A classification this decade, Boulder City High School had four players named to the All-State team.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Four Eagles were named to the 3A All-State team after helping Boulder City High School baseball reach the 3A state tournament.