89°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
High School

Eagles hold strong in loss against Clark

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City's Brandon Hobbs hauls in a successful two-point conv ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City's Brandon Hobbs hauls in a successful two-point conversion with 2:43 left in the first half at home Friday.
More Stories
Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Aidan MacPherson finished 16th at the Palo Verde Invite on Aug. 29.
Volleyball squad gets back into win column
bcr default image
Boys remain unbeaten on court; girls improve to 4-1
The BCHS marching band and the color guard perform for a full crowd during halftime.
Friday Night Lights
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Moving the chains, running back Nathaniel Lewis rushes up ...
Eagles bounce back at home
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
September 5, 2025 - 1:01 pm
 

Continuing to impress during the preseason despite a narrow defeat, Boulder City High School football fell to 4A Clark 28-20 at home on Aug. 29.

Battling with the Chargers until the very end, the defeat comes with a morale victory, after the Eagles held their own against collegiate Division I commits Dre Pollard and Dominic Harris, who have both verbally pledged to a Big 10 program in Washington.

“I think it might have surprised them how well we played against them,” head coach Bubba Mariani said. “They have some talented kids who are going to college, but I feel we are equally just as talented and the game reflected that. It really came down to three mistakes in the end, one that gave them a touchdown, and two that took away touchdowns from us.”

Doing their best to keep pace with the Chargers, quarterback Asa Mariani completed 11 of 21 passing for 158 passing yards and two scores, connecting with Ghavyn Cartier and Noah Lund for scores.

Cartier caught three passes for 35 yards, while Brandon Hobbs caught two passes for 39 yards, including a successful two-point conversion catch.

Gavin Robinson caught three passes for 34 yards.

On the ground, Joelton Swoope rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, while Cael Starley rushed for 51 yards on 12 carries.

“Offensively, things are coming together,” coach Mariani said. “We were really able to balance out our attack on Friday and that’s something we hope continues throughout the season.”

Defensively, Cameron Matthews made 10 tackles, along with Otis Ruth.

Off for the week with a bye, the Eagles will take the field next on Sept. 12 with a road game at 2A Needles.

“We’re going to get some film in and start to clean up some mistakes this week,” Mariani said. “We’re going to get ready for eight straight weeks of football.”

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Aidan MacPherson finished 16th at the Palo Verde Invite on Aug. 29.
Volleyball squad gets back into win column
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 4-7 on the season, Boulder City High School girls volleyball got back in the win column with a victory over rival Moapa Valley on Aug. 27.

The BCHS marching band and the color guard perform for a full crowd during halftime.
Friday Night Lights

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Moving the chains, running back Nathaniel Lewis rushes up ...
Eagles bounce back at home
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Picking up their first victory of the season, Boulder City High School football routed 4A Sunrise Mountain 33-0 in their home opener on Aug. 22.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Getting the ball out of their territory, Leo Williams dri ...
Boys tennis picks up where they left off
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting their season off hot, Boulder City High School boys tennis defeated a pair of 4A schools, Basic and Silverado, during their opening week of play.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Putting points on the board, Bella Battistone spikes the ...
Volleyball splits matches this week
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 3-7 on the season, Boulder City High School girls volleyball continues to impress early on, despite suffering a league loss.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Laylani Gubler goes up for a kill against Del Sol on Aug. ...
Volleyball squad struggles in opening tournament
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

A game away from making the 3A state tournament a season ago, Boulder City High School girls volleyball has their eyes set on being better in all aspects of the game this season.

bcr default image
Soccer team looks to bounce back, again
Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Two years removed from a 0-15-1 campaign, Boulder City High School boys soccer will look to continue to trend upward after making the playoffs last season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sancha Jenas-Keogh drives the ball up field against SLAM ...
Soccer team hopes to stay atop league
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off a first-place finish in league play a season ago, Boulder City High School girls soccer figures to once again finish at the top of the pack.