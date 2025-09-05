Eagles hold strong in loss against Clark

Continuing to impress during the preseason despite a narrow defeat, Boulder City High School football fell to 4A Clark 28-20 at home on Aug. 29.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City's Brandon Hobbs hauls in a successful two-point conversion with 2:43 left in the first half at home Friday.

Battling with the Chargers until the very end, the defeat comes with a morale victory, after the Eagles held their own against collegiate Division I commits Dre Pollard and Dominic Harris, who have both verbally pledged to a Big 10 program in Washington.

“I think it might have surprised them how well we played against them,” head coach Bubba Mariani said. “They have some talented kids who are going to college, but I feel we are equally just as talented and the game reflected that. It really came down to three mistakes in the end, one that gave them a touchdown, and two that took away touchdowns from us.”

Doing their best to keep pace with the Chargers, quarterback Asa Mariani completed 11 of 21 passing for 158 passing yards and two scores, connecting with Ghavyn Cartier and Noah Lund for scores.

Cartier caught three passes for 35 yards, while Brandon Hobbs caught two passes for 39 yards, including a successful two-point conversion catch.

Gavin Robinson caught three passes for 34 yards.

On the ground, Joelton Swoope rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, while Cael Starley rushed for 51 yards on 12 carries.

“Offensively, things are coming together,” coach Mariani said. “We were really able to balance out our attack on Friday and that’s something we hope continues throughout the season.”

Defensively, Cameron Matthews made 10 tackles, along with Otis Ruth.

Off for the week with a bye, the Eagles will take the field next on Sept. 12 with a road game at 2A Needles.

“We’re going to get some film in and start to clean up some mistakes this week,” Mariani said. “We’re going to get ready for eight straight weeks of football.”