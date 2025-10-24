Eagles have solid performance at regional championships

Finishing as individual regional runners-up for Boulder City High School boys’ tennis, the doubles tandem of Shane Barrow and Bennett Forney and singles competitor Logan Borg turned in solid performances this past weekend at Bishop Gorman.

Courtesy of Rachelle Huxford Logan Borg finished second at regionals in individual singles on Oct. 18 at Bishop Gorman.

Coming down to the wire in doubles play, the duo of Barrow and Forney lost to the Coral Academy duo of Austin Gyrofi and Matthew Indukrui 6-7 (5), 5-7 in an exciting final.

“I’m very proud of Shane and Bennett,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “They had never played that team before and they played them well. In the first match they went to a long deciding tie breaker and had chances in the second match to win. If they get to play again at state, I think it could be another great matchup.”

I’m singles play, Borg fell to Adelson’s Ido Goren 6-2, 6-2.

Goren came into the finals as the top seed, while Borg outlasted Adelson’s Yahav Yakubovitz in a thrilling three-hour semifinals matchup, where he came from behind to win 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

“I know the semifinals took a lot out of Logan,” Huxford said. “Still this finish was better than last seasons and I know he was happy. We’re gif to practice hard this week and hopefully have another great weekend at state.”

I’m singles play, Miles Alder defeated American Heritage’s Porter Forbush 6-1, 6-1 in the round of 16, while Will Teeples defeated Moapa Valley’s Tristan Landini 6-0, 6-0.Both competitors bowed out in the quarterfinals.

In doubles play, Ty Bradshaw and Nathan Law picked up a 6-2, 6-1 round-of-16 victory over the Virgin Valley duo of Ethan Ofori and Ammon Shaner, before falling in the semifinals.

Looking to bring home state titles, the 3A state tournament will start today at Bishop Gorman.