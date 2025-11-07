69°F
High School

Eagles get playoff victory at home

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
November 6, 2025 - 5:04 pm
 

Opening round of the postseason was the perfect time for Boulder City High School to snap a two-game skid, defeating Democracy Prep 14-8 on Oct. 30.

“We’re very excited about moving on to the next round of the playoffs,” head coach Bubba Mariani said. “The kids really wanted this victory. All week they had a ‘why not us’ attitude when it came to winning and got the job done.”

Getting the job done on both sides of the ball, the Eagles defense proved to be a reckoning force, while the offense provided enough of a spark.

“It was your typical Democracy Prep game,” Bubba Mariani said. “We did what we had to do to pull out the victory. We limited mistakes, controlled the clock on offense and made stops defensively when needed.”

A single-man wrecking crew himself, Ghavyn Cartier made six tackles for the Eagles, including four sacks.

Harassing the passer relentlessly throughout the night, Otis Ruth (four tackles), Joelton Swoope and Cody Aten (two tackles) each generated a sack as well.

“Our defense really got after it tonight,” Mariani said. “Ghavyn played primarily on defense tonight and really provided a spark for us. He’s a special athlete.”

Making plays on both sides of the ball, Cartier caught an eight-yard touchdown pass on offense from quarterback Asa Mariani who completed eight of 18 passing for 57.

Controlling the clock on the ground, Coen Burrows rushed for 66 yards on 20 carries.

On the road this week, the Eagles will head to rival Virgin Valley with an upset on their minds.

“We really believe we can win this game,” Mariani said. “We’re going to have to play our game and play the right way, but if we’re able to do that, it’s anyone’s ball game.”

