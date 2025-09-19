89°F
High School

Eagles football evens their record 2-2

September 18, 2025 - 6:28 pm
 

Boulder City High School football evened their record at 2-2 after defeating Needles 24-6 on Sept. 12.

“This was a good trip for us,” head coach Bubba Mariani said. “They were a lot tougher team than we thought they would be. They kind of smacked us in the mouth early on and we smacked them back. It was good to see the boys respond.”

Clicking offensively, quarterback Asa Mariani completed 15 of 30, passing for 180 yards and three touchdowns.

Building chemistry, Asa Mariani connected with Anthony Eby for seven catches, totaling 80 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Nate Lewis also got involved in the passing game, catching an 18-yard touchdown, while carrying the majority of the rushing load.

“The receiving room is starting to jell,” coach Mariani said. “Needles tried to tack Ghayvn (Cartier) away, so it was Eby’s turn to shoulder the load. Next week they may try to take both of those guys out and it will be Gavin Robinson’s turn. This is a good group and they’re all young.”

Adding explosive plays on special teams, Luke Jappe scored on a 84-yard kick return.

Getting after it on defensive, the Eagles generated five sacks on the day, highlighted by the defensive line effort of Cartier, Cody Aten, Seth Kirby and Brandon Hobbs.

Leading the way with tackles was Otis Ruth and Cameron Matthews.

Looking to close out the non-league season, the Eagles will travel to 4A Eldorado on Friday.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Looking for her shot, Ivy Dineen spikes the ball against ...
Girls golf remains undefeated on links
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing at Sienna on Sept. 9, Boulder City High School girls golf continued their undefeated streak to start the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Singles player Will Teeples returns the ball against Virg ...
Boys tennis still unbeaten
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Winning a pair of matches this past week, Boulder City High School boys tennis advanced to 7-0 on the season, while the girls advanced to 6-1 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Shane Barrows returns the ball against Virgin Valley in a ...
Eagles tennis remains hot on court
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 5-0 on the season, Boulder City High School boys tennis routed another league opponent on Sept. 8, defeating rival Virgin Valley 17-1.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Mariah Torgesen puts the ball in play against Virgin Vall ...
Lady Eagles improve to 4-1 on the season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Now at 4-1 on the season, Boulder City High School girls tennis is surprising their head coach, Rachelle Huxford, with how dominant they’ve been in 3A play.

Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Aidan MacPherson finished 16th at the Palo Verde Invite on Aug. 29.
Volleyball squad gets back into win column
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 4-7 on the season, Boulder City High School girls volleyball got back in the win column with a victory over rival Moapa Valley on Aug. 27.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City's Brandon Hobbs hauls in a successful two-point conv ...
Eagles hold strong in loss against Clark
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing to impress during the preseason despite a narrow defeat, Boulder City High School football fell to 4A Clark 28-20 at home on Aug. 29.

The BCHS marching band and the color guard perform for a full crowd during halftime.
Friday Night Lights

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Moving the chains, running back Nathaniel Lewis rushes up ...
Eagles bounce back at home
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Picking up their first victory of the season, Boulder City High School football routed 4A Sunrise Mountain 33-0 in their home opener on Aug. 22.