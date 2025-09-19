Eagles football evens their record 2-2

Boulder City High School football evened their record at 2-2 after defeating Needles 24-6 on Sept. 12.

“This was a good trip for us,” head coach Bubba Mariani said. “They were a lot tougher team than we thought they would be. They kind of smacked us in the mouth early on and we smacked them back. It was good to see the boys respond.”

Clicking offensively, quarterback Asa Mariani completed 15 of 30, passing for 180 yards and three touchdowns.

Building chemistry, Asa Mariani connected with Anthony Eby for seven catches, totaling 80 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Nate Lewis also got involved in the passing game, catching an 18-yard touchdown, while carrying the majority of the rushing load.

“The receiving room is starting to jell,” coach Mariani said. “Needles tried to tack Ghayvn (Cartier) away, so it was Eby’s turn to shoulder the load. Next week they may try to take both of those guys out and it will be Gavin Robinson’s turn. This is a good group and they’re all young.”

Adding explosive plays on special teams, Luke Jappe scored on a 84-yard kick return.

Getting after it on defensive, the Eagles generated five sacks on the day, highlighted by the defensive line effort of Cartier, Cody Aten, Seth Kirby and Brandon Hobbs.

Leading the way with tackles was Otis Ruth and Cameron Matthews.

Looking to close out the non-league season, the Eagles will travel to 4A Eldorado on Friday.