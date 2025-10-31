Eagles boys tennis break runners-up streak

The third time was the charm for Boulder City High School boys tennis who finally took down Northern Nevada rival South Tahoe to claim the 3A state championship.

The third time was the charm for Boulder City High School boys tennis who finally took down Northern Nevada rival South Tahoe to claim the 3A state championship.

Finishing as state champion runner-up to South Tahoe the past two seasons, the Eagles soared to the occasion on Oct. 24 at Bishop Gorman High School, defeating the Vikings 10-3.

“To be honest, the boys got tired of losing,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “It stung to finish as the runner-up the past two seasons and it really motivated the boys this year. All year they played like a team who wanted to win a state title. Very happy we got to do that against South Tahoe again.”

Back on top, the championship victory was the Eagles’ first since 2021, their last of a four-year dynasty run.

“It had been a while since we won a state title,” Huxford said. “When I first took over the program, we won four straight and it really helps you appreciate winning when you go through a long drought. None of the boys on this team had won a championship, so it’s really special to share this with them.”

Bennet Forney and Logan Borg led the singles unit with a 2-0 record each, while the tandems of Shane Barrow and Gavin Gross and Tate Crine and Will Teeples each finished 2-0.

The duo of Nathan Law and Ty Bradshaw finished 2-1 in the finals.

Dominant throughout the state tournament, the Eagles took care of northern challenger Truckee 11-1 in the semifinals.

In singles play, Forney and Borg each finished 2-0, while the Eagles’ three doubles tandems each finished 2-0.

Finding success individually, the duo of Barrow and Forney finished second in the doubles tournament, while Borg finished second in the singles tournament.

“I’m very proud of the three of them,” Huxford said. “They all played great this year and I know both of them were happy to medal.”