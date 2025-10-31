78°F
Eagles boys tennis break runners-up streak

Photo courtesy Rachelle Huxford Boulder City High School boys tennis celebrates winning the 3A state championship at Bishop Gorman on Oct. 24.
Hinds eyes rare four-peat on the course
Lady Eagles claim state championship
Volleyball team starts postseason with win
Tennis duos finish one, two in regionals
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City review
October 30, 2025 - 11:34 pm
 

The third time was the charm for Boulder City High School boys tennis who finally took down Northern Nevada rival South Tahoe to claim the 3A state championship.

Finishing as state champion runner-up to South Tahoe the past two seasons, the Eagles soared to the occasion on Oct. 24 at Bishop Gorman High School, defeating the Vikings 10-3.

“To be honest, the boys got tired of losing,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “It stung to finish as the runner-up the past two seasons and it really motivated the boys this year. All year they played like a team who wanted to win a state title. Very happy we got to do that against South Tahoe again.”

Back on top, the championship victory was the Eagles’ first since 2021, their last of a four-year dynasty run.

“It had been a while since we won a state title,” Huxford said. “When I first took over the program, we won four straight and it really helps you appreciate winning when you go through a long drought. None of the boys on this team had won a championship, so it’s really special to share this with them.”

Bennet Forney and Logan Borg led the singles unit with a 2-0 record each, while the tandems of Shane Barrow and Gavin Gross and Tate Crine and Will Teeples each finished 2-0.

The duo of Nathan Law and Ty Bradshaw finished 2-1 in the finals.

Dominant throughout the state tournament, the Eagles took care of northern challenger Truckee 11-1 in the semifinals.

In singles play, Forney and Borg each finished 2-0, while the Eagles’ three doubles tandems each finished 2-0.

Finding success individually, the duo of Barrow and Forney finished second in the doubles tournament, while Borg finished second in the singles tournament.

“I’m very proud of the three of them,” Huxford said. “They all played great this year and I know both of them were happy to medal.”

Hinds eyes rare four-peat on the course
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The word phenom is defined as a person who is outstandingly talented or admired, especially an up-and-comer.

Lady Eagles claim state championship
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Forming a budding dynasty, Boulder City High School girls tennis captured their second 3A state championship in three years, defeating Northern rival Truckee 10-5 on Oct. 24.

Volleyball team starts postseason with win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Cruising in the first round of the 3A Southern region playoffs, Boulder City High School girls volleyball defeated Cristo Rey 3-0 on Oct. 27.

Tennis duos finish one, two in regionals
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Showcasing how strong the Boulder City High School girls tennis doubles program is, the duo of Mariah Torgesen and Kendall Shamo defeated the duo of Chelsie Larson and Lyla Gunson in an all-Eagles finale in the 3A Southern region tournament on Oct. 18.

Lady Eagles volleyball looking at postseason placement
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 17-18 on the season, Boulder City High School girls volleyball picked up a pair of league victories in this past week of play.

Eagles have solid performance at regional championships
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing as individual regional runners-up for Boulder City High School boys’ tennis, the doubles tandem of Shane Barrow and Bennett Forney and singles competitor Logan Borg turned in solid performances this past weekend at Bishop Gorman.

Boys, girls tennis teams claim regional titles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing the first step of their postseason journey, both Boulder City High School tennis programs claimed 3A southern region championships this week.

Hinds leads Lady Eagles to state crown
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Repeating as 3A state champions, Boulder City High School girls golf dominated the field at Boulder Creek Golf Club on Oct. 14.

Eagles rebound with road victory, 21-20
By Rovert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Rebounding from defeat, Boulder City High School football leaned on their rushing attack to pull out a 21-20 victory over The Meadows on Oct. 10.

Eagles grounded at homecoming
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The scoreboard may have reflected a dreaded 44-8 loss to rival Moapa Valley on Oct. 3, but the optimism surrounding the Boulder City High School football team is much brighter heading into this week.