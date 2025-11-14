Cross country underclassmen excel at state meet in Reno

Traveling to Reno this past weekend for the 3A state meet, several Boulder City High School cross country rising stars got a taste of future success.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Cameron Riley crosses the finish line at Veterans Memorial Park on Nov. 1 in the 3A Southern Region meet.

Traveling to Reno this past weekend for the 3A state meet, several Boulder City High School cross country rising stars got a taste of future success.

“I’m really proud of our underclassmen,” head coach Mark Misuraca said. “To make it to state as a freshman is really exciting and they all performed up to expectations. It was really exciting to see them on the trip back home already planning for next season.”

Competing at Rancho San Rafael Park, freshmen Aiden MacPherson and Caleb Wolfe, finished 40th and 41st out of 66 runners in a race that was dominated primarily by Northern runners.

Northern schools made up 17 of the top 20 finishers, highlighted by meet winner Truckee.

Freshman Cameron Riley finished shortly behind with a 51st-place finish.

“The boys finished where we thought they would based off of regionals,” Misuraca said. “Aiden and Caleb finished 12th and 13th among Southern runners. Things get a bit more difficult when you get to state. The Northern teams don’t have to deal with the heat restrictions we do in the summer, so they get a bit more time to train.”

In the girls race, freshman Zoey Hayes finished 39th out of 55 runners, while senior Ruby de Jong finished 52nd.

Northern teams finished in the first nine slots in the girls race, highlighted by meet winner Truckee.