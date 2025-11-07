69°F
Cross country runs off to state in Reno

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Mya Avila goes up for a spike against Cristo Rey on Oct. ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Mya Avila goes up for a spike against Cristo Rey on Oct. 27 in the opening round of the 3A Southern region playoffs. The Eagles won 3-0.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
November 6, 2025 - 5:05 pm
 

Five Eagles will represent Boulder City High School in the cross country state championships this weekend, after strong performances at regionals.

“I’m extremely proud of the kids,” head coach Mark Misuraca said. “Everyone who was here in the summer, putting the work in to get better made it. This is a tough league to compete in. I couldn’t be happier that their hard work paid off.”

Representing the boys will be Caleb Wolfe, Aiden MacPherson and Cameron Riley, who finished 14th, 16th and 17th, respectively, out of 40 runners.

“The nucleus those three bring for the next couple of years is going to be special,” Misuraca said. “From the start of the season they’ve been near the top of every race.”

Qualifying for the girls, Zoey Hayes finished 10th out of 25 runners, while Ruby de Jong placed 19th.

“This season we only had two girls on the team and that was a bit of a letdown,” Misuraca said. “It really takes the sting out of it though when they both qualify for state. Zoey has a great career ahead of her and I’m happy Ruby is getting to go to state as a senior.”

Looking to duplicate their success, the Eagles will travel to Reno this weekend to race at Rancho San Rafael Park.

Girls volleyball

Bringing their season to a halt, Boulder City High School girls volleyball bowed out in the second round of the postseason on Oct. 29 with a 3-0 defeat to The Meadows.

Hanging in there, despite the loss, the Eagles pressured the Mustangs in a 25-22, 25-20, 25-16 defeat.

Offensively, Ivy Dineen led the way with eight kills, while Mya Avila added five kills.

Laylani Gubler dished out 11 assists with three serving aces.

Defensively, Hayden Nordstrom made eight digs, while Juliette Kelso made three blocks.

The Eagles finished their season with a 19-19 record.

