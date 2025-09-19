Boys tennis still unbeaten

89°F
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
September 18, 2025 - 6:26 pm
 

Winning a pair of matches this past week, Boulder City High School boys tennis advanced to 7-0 on the season, while the girls advanced to 6-1 on the season.

Dominating rivals Moapa Valley on Sept. 10, the Eagles flexed their wings in victories over 4A Sloan Canyon on Sept. 15.

Remaining dominant in 3A play, the boys defeated Moapa Valley 16-2, behind the undefeated play of their singles unit. Logan Borg and Miles Alder led the way with 3-0 finishes, while Will Teeples finished 2-0.

In doubles play, the tandem of Bennet Forney and Shane Barrow finished 2-0, while Nathan Law and Ty Bradshaw finished 2-1.

The tandem of Tate Crine and Gavin Gross ended at 1-1.

For the girls, in a 14-4 victory over the rival Pirates, the doubles tandem of Mariah Torgesen and Kendall Shamo finished 3-0, while Chelsie Larson and Lyla Gunson went 2-0.

In singles, Harmony Cook finished 3-0, while Audrey Humphrey went 2-1 and Brooklyn Koster finished 2-0.

Doing their best against higher classified competition, the boys defeated Sloan Canyon 12-6 behind an undefeated effort from their doubles tandems.

Law and Bradshaw finished 3-9, while the tandems of Crine and Eli Valencia and Forney and Barrows finished 2-0.

In singles play, Borg finished 2-0 and Alder finished 2-1.

Teeples finished 1-1.

For the girls in a 11-7 victory, Gunson and Larson finished 3-0, while Torgesen and Shamo ended the day at 2-0.

Quinn Gibson and Audrey Humes finished 2-1 in doubles play.

In singles play, Cook and Camila Lyons each went 1-2.

