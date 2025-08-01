106°F
High School

Boys tennis sets sights on competing for state title

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Logan Borg returns the ball against Basic last season in ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Logan Borg returns the ball against Basic last season in singles play. Borg finished 3-0 on the day and will look to lead the Eagles singles unit.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
July 31, 2025 - 5:03 pm
 

Coming off a 3A state champion runner-up finish, Boulder City High School boys tennis figures to once again be in the title picture this season.

“We have a good group this year,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “We lost a few key players, but our returning boys want to win it this year and we’ll see how things play out. We have a good team returning.”

Leading the way in singles play, four-year contributor Logan Berg is set for an impactful senior season, while Will Teeples is a player coach Huxford said to watch for this season.

“Both of them have really put in the work and we expect great things from them,” Huxford said. “Logan has all the experience on his side and has really improved each season. For Will, I think he will really come into his own this season.”

Fighting for a third singles spot will be Nathan Law and Branch Danko.

Leading the way for doubles will be the tandem of Bennett Forney and Shane Barrow, who will come together after each had individual success as singles players.

“While they were both really strong singles players, they wanted to play together and have goals of winning together,” Huxford said. “They not only want to help us win a team title, but they want to win it individually.”

Giving the Eagles a second strong doubles team, Tate Crine and Gavin Gross will team together, while the third and final doubles spot is currently up in the air.

“Every year, my goal is to always have the best four lines between singles and doubles,” Huxford said. “It’s a risk putting two players together, but I want the kids to play where they want to and where they feel they’ll have the most success. It’s early in the season, but I think our lineup is coming together.”

Looking to challenge themselves out the gate, the Eagles will travel to Basic on Aug. 20.

