Boys tennis picks up where they left off

Starting their season off hot, Boulder City High School boys tennis defeated a pair of 4A schools, Basic and Silverado, during their opening week of play.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Getting the ball out of their territory, Leo Williams drive the ball up field against Equipo Academy in a 3-2 defeat on Aug. 19.

Defeating Basic 12-6 on Aug. 20, Shane Barrow and Bennet Forney finished 3-0 in doubles play, while Ty Bradshaw and Gavin Gross finished 2-0.

In singles play, Will Teeples finished 2-1, while Logan Borg finished 1-0.

Against Silverado in a 12-0 victory on Aug. 21, Borg and Gross finished 1-0 in doubles, along with Tate Crine and Bradshaw.

In singles play, Bryce Schrock and Eli Valencia each finished 1-0.

Girls tennis

Trading matches against higher classified opponents, the girls fell to Basic 11-7, behind a strong effort from doubles tandems Kendall Shamo and Mariah Torgesen (2-0) and Audrey Humes and Quinn Gibson (2-1).

In a 15-3 victory over Silverado, Shamo and Torgesen finished 3-0, while Chelsie Larson and Lyla Gunson finished 2-0.

Humes and Gibson finished 2-1.

In singles play, Harmony Cook finished 2-0.

The Eagles will host rival Moapa Valley today, followed by a road match at Coral Academy on Tuesday.

Cross country

Competing in the newcomer race at the Red Rock Running Company Invitational on Aug. 23, Aiden MacPherson continued his hot start to the season with a fifth-place finish.

Running among 155 runners from 5A and 4A schools at James Regional Sports Park, Caleb Wolfe finished ninth, while Cameron Riley finished 42nd.

Competing for the girls, newcomer Zoey Hayes finished 45th out of 105 runners.

Looking to duplicate their early-season success, the Eagles will compete at the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic on Saturday.

Girls soccer

Advancing to 2-1 on the season, Boulder City High School girls soccer defeated rival Pahrump Valley 2-0 on Aug. 22.

Scoring for the Eagles was Savanna Starley, who also dished out an assist to Sophia Elburn.

In the net during a shutout effort, Reese Pusko made 11 saves, while Leo Williams made a team-high eight steals.

Getting after it on the defensive end, Hannah Stark added five steals, while Sancha Jenas-Keogh and Shasta Ryan-Willett each added four steals.

Looking to build a winning streak, the girl will host rival Virgin Valley tonight.

Boys soccer

Boulder City High School boys soccer dropped to 0-2-1 on the season, following a 3-0 defeat to rival Moapa Valley on Aug. 20.

The boys will travel to Equipo Academy on Tuesday.