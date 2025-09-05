89°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
High School

Boys remain unbeaten on court; girls improve to 4-1

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
September 5, 2025 - 1:00 pm
 

The Boulder City High School tennis programs already look to be in midseason form.

Advancing to 5-0 on the season, the boys defeated rival Moapa Valley 14-4 on Aug. 28, followed by a 13-5 victory over Coral Academy on Sept. 2.

Getting past the rival Pirates, Will Teeples and Miles Alder each finished 3-0 in singles play, while Eli Valencia finished 2-0 on his first start of the season.

“Will has matured a lot this year,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “He’s not in his head, he’s just going out there with confidence and playing. He’s just getting better and better with each match.”

“Eli stepped in and did well for us,” Huxford said. “Our bench is really deep and we’re blessed to be this fortunate. He’s dependable and could start on most of the teams we play. It’s always nice to have a fourth singles players when we need it.”

Leading the way in doubles, Bennet Forney and Shane Barrow finished 2-0, while Nathan Law and Ty Bradshaw finished 2-1.

“The boys are playing well to start the season,” Huxford said. “In the past, Moapa has always been great competition for us. This victory will give us confidence.”

Cruising past Coral Academy, Logan Borg finished 3-0 in singles play, while the tandems of Tate Crine and Gavin Gross and Forney and Barrow finished 3-0 in doubles.

In doubles, Law and Bradshaw finished 2-0.

Advancing to 4-1 on the season, the girls defeated Moapa Valley 14-4 and Coral Academy 12-0.

Routing the Pirates, the doubles tandems of Mariah Torgesen and Kendall Shamo and Chelsie Larson and Lyla Gunson each finished 3-0.

“Both of the teams are battling,” Huxford said. “We have two really strong groups we can depend on for points.”

In singles play, Harmony Cook finished 3-0, while Audrey Humphrey finished 2-1.

Against Coral, Cook and Camilla Lyons each finished 1-0 in singles.

Looking to continue their winning streak, the Eagles will host Clark today, followed by a home match against Virgin Valley on Monday and road match at Moapa Valley on Wednesday.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Aidan MacPherson finished 16th at the Palo Verde Invite on Aug. 29.
Volleyball squad gets back into win column
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 4-7 on the season, Boulder City High School girls volleyball got back in the win column with a victory over rival Moapa Valley on Aug. 27.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City's Brandon Hobbs hauls in a successful two-point conv ...
Eagles hold strong in loss against Clark
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing to impress during the preseason despite a narrow defeat, Boulder City High School football fell to 4A Clark 28-20 at home on Aug. 29.

The BCHS marching band and the color guard perform for a full crowd during halftime.
Friday Night Lights

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Moving the chains, running back Nathaniel Lewis rushes up ...
Eagles bounce back at home
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Picking up their first victory of the season, Boulder City High School football routed 4A Sunrise Mountain 33-0 in their home opener on Aug. 22.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Getting the ball out of their territory, Leo Williams dri ...
Boys tennis picks up where they left off
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting their season off hot, Boulder City High School boys tennis defeated a pair of 4A schools, Basic and Silverado, during their opening week of play.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Putting points on the board, Bella Battistone spikes the ...
Volleyball splits matches this week
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 3-7 on the season, Boulder City High School girls volleyball continues to impress early on, despite suffering a league loss.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Laylani Gubler goes up for a kill against Del Sol on Aug. ...
Volleyball squad struggles in opening tournament
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

A game away from making the 3A state tournament a season ago, Boulder City High School girls volleyball has their eyes set on being better in all aspects of the game this season.

bcr default image
Soccer team looks to bounce back, again
Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Two years removed from a 0-15-1 campaign, Boulder City High School boys soccer will look to continue to trend upward after making the playoffs last season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sancha Jenas-Keogh drives the ball up field against SLAM ...
Soccer team hopes to stay atop league
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off a first-place finish in league play a season ago, Boulder City High School girls soccer figures to once again finish at the top of the pack.