Boys remain unbeaten on court; girls improve to 4-1

The Boulder City High School tennis programs already look to be in midseason form.

Advancing to 5-0 on the season, the boys defeated rival Moapa Valley 14-4 on Aug. 28, followed by a 13-5 victory over Coral Academy on Sept. 2.

Getting past the rival Pirates, Will Teeples and Miles Alder each finished 3-0 in singles play, while Eli Valencia finished 2-0 on his first start of the season.

“Will has matured a lot this year,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “He’s not in his head, he’s just going out there with confidence and playing. He’s just getting better and better with each match.”

“Eli stepped in and did well for us,” Huxford said. “Our bench is really deep and we’re blessed to be this fortunate. He’s dependable and could start on most of the teams we play. It’s always nice to have a fourth singles players when we need it.”

Leading the way in doubles, Bennet Forney and Shane Barrow finished 2-0, while Nathan Law and Ty Bradshaw finished 2-1.

“The boys are playing well to start the season,” Huxford said. “In the past, Moapa has always been great competition for us. This victory will give us confidence.”

Cruising past Coral Academy, Logan Borg finished 3-0 in singles play, while the tandems of Tate Crine and Gavin Gross and Forney and Barrow finished 3-0 in doubles.

In doubles, Law and Bradshaw finished 2-0.

Advancing to 4-1 on the season, the girls defeated Moapa Valley 14-4 and Coral Academy 12-0.

Routing the Pirates, the doubles tandems of Mariah Torgesen and Kendall Shamo and Chelsie Larson and Lyla Gunson each finished 3-0.

“Both of the teams are battling,” Huxford said. “We have two really strong groups we can depend on for points.”

In singles play, Harmony Cook finished 3-0, while Audrey Humphrey finished 2-1.

Against Coral, Cook and Camilla Lyons each finished 1-0 in singles.

Looking to continue their winning streak, the Eagles will host Clark today, followed by a home match against Virgin Valley on Monday and road match at Moapa Valley on Wednesday.