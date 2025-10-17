Boys, girls tennis teams claim regional titles

Finishing the first step of their postseason journey, both Boulder City High School tennis programs claimed 3A southern region championships this week.

“We’re very happy to be regional champions, but the job isn’t finished,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “We’re thankful to have the top seed at state, now it’s time to scout our opponents and come up with a game plan on how to win.”

Dominating their way through the South, the boys defeated Coral Acadmey 14-4 in the regional finals on Oct. 13.

“The boys are playing well,” Huxford said. “Heading into state, we’re getting consistent points. Now it just comes down to exploiting our opponent’s weakness and hopefully winning another state championship.”

Led by a stacked double unit, the tandem of Bennet Forney and Shane Barrow finished 2-0, while Nathan Law and Ty Bradshaw also went 1-0.

The tandems of Tate Crine and Gavin Gross and Gavin Gross and Kellan Gross ended at 1-0.

In singles play, Logan Borg continues to dominate, finishing 3-0 in championship play, while Will Teeples finished 2-1.

Miles alder rounded out the core with a 1-1 record.

For the girls, the championship victory was extra sweet, defeating rival Moapa Valley 13-5 on Oct. 10.

“I’m very proud of the girls,” Huxford said. “They had a very good showing against Moapa. The teams up North are gonna be tough and we have a challenging road ahead of us, but we’re going to make adjustments to our lineup and give it our best shot.”

Leading the way for the girls was their one-two combo of doubles tandems with both Mariah Torgesen and Kendall Shamo 3-0 and Lyla Gunson and Chelsie Larson finishing 3-0 on the day.

Rounding out doubles play, Quinn Gibson and Audrey Humes finished 1-2.

In singles play, Audrey Humphrey and Brooklyn Koster each finished 2-0, while Harmony Cook ended at 1-1.

Off this week for individual play, the Eagles will head to Bishop Gorman for the 3A state tournament on Oct. 23. The boys will play Truckee in the opening round, while the girls will play South Tahoe.