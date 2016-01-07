Bowlers keep rolling along

The Boulder City bowling programs were dominant this past week against Sunrise Mountain, with both the boys and girls picking up 9-0 victories.

For the boys, the Eagles managed to get by without prominent senior Teagan Smale, who was away on a tryout for Team USA.

Taking Smale’s place was junior Conner Armstrong, who filled in nicely for the Eagles’ star, bowling a consistent 494 for the day.

With Smale out of the lineup, junior Ed Rassuchine continued to shine Monday, bowling a game high 738 with a high score of 256 in his first match.

“Ed is really starting to become something special,” Boulder City head coach Rodney Ball said. “Each week he continues to impress me with how much better he gets. We’re going to be in good hands next year when he’s our leader.”

Pacing the Eagles during the victory were senior Dylan Amico and junior Samu Jancuk, concluding their afternoons with score of 566 and 528, respectively, to help the Eagles outscore the Miners 2,326-1,448.

“It was a great effort by everyone today,” Ball said. “I couldn’t be more proud of how they played.”

Following up the boys’ efforts with a sweep of their own against the Miners, the Lady Eagles, led by sophomore Bailey Bennett- Jordan, rolled past Sunrise Mountain 1,696-1,289.

Bennett-Jordan bowled a team high 487, while juniors Abigail Harling and Alexis Cable bowled a 423 apiece.

Senior Emily Owens concluded the girls’ efforts with a score of 363.

“Overall we were solid, top to bottom today,” Ball said. “The girls executed very well today and are starting to look like a real threat in our conference.”

Both the boys and girls will resume their season Monday against Desert Pines at the Silver Nugget. Result from Wednesday’s outing with Southeast Career Technical Academy will appear in next week’s issue as well.

Girls Basketball

The Lady Eagles’ basketball program concluded its California trip with a win last week, exiting the Nighthawk Classic with a 2-2 record.

Picking up a 61-20 victory over Elsinore (Calif.), the Lady Eagles advanced to .500 on the season, with a 7-7 record despite beginning the season with a 2-5 record.

Senior guard Megan Morton was key in the Lady Eagles’ victory over Elsinore, scoring a game high 20 points, while junior forward Julia Worrall added 14 points.

For the four-game tournament, Morton led all Eagles, averaging 23 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Worrall averaged 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Sophomore forward Jerra Hinson was also key in the Lady Eagles’ victory, scoring 11 points, while junior guard Alea Lehr and junior forward Cortney Blumenthal added five and four points, respectively.

Adding two points each for the Lady Eagles in the winning effort were senior guard Rylee Dosch and freshman guards Setia Cox and Hannah Estes.

Currently placed in a four-way tie for first place with Chaparral, Desert Pines and Virgin Valley, this week’s slate of game will hold key postseason implications moving forward.

“We’re excited about getting into the heart of our league schedule,” head coach Paul Dosch said. “This week’s upcoming games will be big for us moving forward. We need to keep playing for each other and trusting one another on the court.”

The Lady Eagles will travel to Desert Pines tonight for a game with the Jaguars, followed by a pair of home games against Chaparral and Virgin Valley on Friday and Tuesday. The Lady Eagles also faced off against Moapa Valley Wednesday in a key rivalry matchup, with results being posted in next week’s issue.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

^

Upcoming Games

Bowling

Monday, vs Desert Pines at Silver Nugget, 3 p.m.

^

Girls basketball

Today, at Desert Pines, 5 p.m., junior varsity; 6:30 p.m. varsity

^

Wrestling

Today, at Moapa, 5 p.m., junior varsity; 6 p.m., varsity

Friday, vs Pahranagat Valley, all day