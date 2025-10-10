BC seniors swim to victory

Competing at the Silver State Senior Games swim meet at Pavilion Pool in Las Vegas October 4-5, four members of Boulder City’s Masters swim team SONAR dominated the field.

Photo courtesy of Sara Carroll From left to right, Kim Tyler, Brent Lamb, McKay Stevens and Sara Carroll celebrate after the Silver State Senior Games swim meet at Pavilion Pool on Oct. 5.

Competing in the 200 freestyle relay, the team of McKay Stevens, Kim Tyler, Sara Carroll, and Brent Lamb took first.

Dominating individually, Carroll placed first in the 50, 100 and 500 freestyle, along with the 50, 100 and 200 breaststroke.

Lamb placed first in the 50, 100, 200 and 500 freestyle events, while Tyler won the 200 backstroke.

“The SONAR Masters Swim Club was proud to represent Boulder City at the Nevada Silver Games,” Brent Lamb said. “We have a long tradition of excellence in our swimming programs in Boulder City and now that includes those of us who are a little bit older. The team brought home the gold and had a great time doing it.”