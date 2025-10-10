70°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Boulder City, NV
High School

BC seniors swim to victory

Photo courtesy of Sara Carroll From left to right, Kim Tyler, Brent Lamb, McKay Stevens and Sa ...
Photo courtesy of Sara Carroll From left to right, Kim Tyler, Brent Lamb, McKay Stevens and Sara Carroll celebrate after the Silver State Senior Games swim meet at Pavilion Pool on Oct. 5.
More Stories
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Under heavy duress, Eagles quarterback Asa Mariani looks ...
Eagles grounded at homecoming
Courtesy photo Boulder City High School girls golf team celebrates a league victory at Boulder ...
Girls golf ends season undefeated
bcr default image
Runners look toward postseason
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Kendall Shamo puts the ball in play against Virgin Valle ...
Tennis teams look toward postseason
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
October 10, 2025 - 9:40 am
 

Competing at the Silver State Senior Games swim meet at Pavilion Pool in Las Vegas October 4-5, four members of Boulder City’s Masters swim team SONAR dominated the field.

Competing in the 200 freestyle relay, the team of McKay Stevens, Kim Tyler, Sara Carroll, and Brent Lamb took first.

Dominating individually, Carroll placed first in the 50, 100 and 500 freestyle, along with the 50, 100 and 200 breaststroke.

Lamb placed first in the 50, 100, 200 and 500 freestyle events, while Tyler won the 200 backstroke.

“The SONAR Masters Swim Club was proud to represent Boulder City at the Nevada Silver Games,” Brent Lamb said. “We have a long tradition of excellence in our swimming programs in Boulder City and now that includes those of us who are a little bit older. The team brought home the gold and had a great time doing it.”

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Under heavy duress, Eagles quarterback Asa Mariani looks ...
Eagles grounded at homecoming
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The scoreboard may have reflected a dreaded 44-8 loss to rival Moapa Valley on Oct. 3, but the optimism surrounding the Boulder City High School football team is much brighter heading into this week.

Courtesy photo Boulder City High School girls golf team celebrates a league victory at Boulder ...
Girls golf ends season undefeated
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing the regular season with an undefeated record, Boulder City High School girls golf finished strong at Casablanca on Sept. 30.

bcr default image
Runners look toward postseason
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing at the CSN Invitational at Floyd Lamb Park on Oct. 3, Aiden MacPherson and Caleb Wolfe finished fourth and fifth respectively out of 121 runners.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Kendall Shamo puts the ball in play against Virgin Valle ...
Tennis teams look toward postseason
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Clinching regular-season league titles, both Boulder City High School programs defeated Adelson on Sept. 30.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Hitting with accuracy, Ivy Dineen spikes the ball against ...
Lady Eagles volleyball goes 3-4 in Las Vegas tournament
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Facing strong competition in the Del Sol tournament on Sept. 26-27, Boulder City High School girls volleyball advanced to 11-14 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Running back Coen Burrows makes his way up field in a 30- ...
Eagles win third game in a row
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting off league play strong, Boulder City High School defeated Democracy Prep 30-14 on Sept. 26.

Robert Bertolli/Boulder City Review Anthony Eby makes his way upfield in a 33-0 victory over Su ...
Eagles win in OT on the road
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Defying the odds, Boulder City High School football escaped an overtime thriller with 4A Eldorado on Sept. 19, winning 26-20.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Putting points on the board, Kenley Poff spikes the ball ...
Volleyball looks to move closer to .500
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The BCHS girls volleyball team advanced to 7-9 on the season after defeatimg rival Pahrump Valley 3-1 on Sept. 17.

bcr default image
Eagles football evens their record 2-2

Boulder City High School football evened their record at 2-2 after defeating Needles 24-6 on Sept. 12.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Looking for her shot, Ivy Dineen spikes the ball against ...
Girls golf remains undefeated on links
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing at Sienna on Sept. 9, Boulder City High School girls golf continued their undefeated streak to start the season.