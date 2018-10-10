Girls tops at tournament

Traveling to San Diego, Boulder City High School girls volleyball team won the Division II championship in the FieldLevel Southern California Invitational.

Bouncing back from an early loss, the Lady Eagles (28-6) finished the Friday and Saturday, Oct. 5 and 6, tourney with a 6-1 record.

“It was awesome to finally come out with a win rather than second place in the tournaments we’ve played this year,” said senior Setia Cox. “Winning the California tournament was the best because the competition was very competitive and it showed our team’s true potential and what we can accomplish when we play against tougher teams.”

The Lady Eagles swept through their opponents in a breeze, defeating California teams Brawley Union, Tri-City Christian, Louisville, Valhalla, South Pasadena and Rancho from Nevada 2-0.

“Going into games, knowing we are playing tougher teams, just makes us want to play better,” sophomore Ava Wright said. “We prepare in practice by pushing ourselves so when we play these tougher teams we can be successful.”

The Lady Eagles’ lone loss came against Escondido (California) 2-1.

“I was very pleased with the way the girls played in California,” head coach Kurt Bailey said. “The girls could have gave up after suffering that early loss, but they battled back and it really shows how good they are.”

Playing in the Division II Ultra Bracket, the Lady Eagles soundly defeated South Pasadena 25-21, 25-19 in the championship game behind eight kills and eight digs defensively from sophomore Kamry Bailey and eight digs and four kills from sophomore Rachel Krumm.

Wright fueled the effort with 18 assists, three serving aces and three digs.

Kamry Bailey, Krumm and Wright each made the all-tournament team, with Bailey being named most valuable player after tallying 61 kills, 62 digs, 16 serving aces and five blocks.

Krumm finished the tournament with 30 kills, 35 digs and eight aces, while Wright generated 157 assists, 33 digs and 12 aces.

“The girls really played at a high level,” Kurt Bailey said. “We were fortunate to have a few girls make the all-tournament team, but it was a total team effort. We had girls playing out of their normal roles and they really stepped up. I thought coming into the tournament having played late Thursday night, that the girls would be tired and sluggish, but they really gave it their all. This group hates to lose.”

Claiming a 3-0 league victory over Sky Pointe on Oct. 4, the Lady Eagles remain dominant with their fifth consecutive sweep over a Sunrise League opponent.

Finishing the night 25-15- 25-12, 25-19, Kamry Bailey led the effort with 10 kills, while sophomores Sierra Orton and Kelsi Robinson added nine and seven kills, respectively. Orton and Robinson also added four and three blocks individually, while Wright added 29 assists.

The Lady Eagles will host Sunrise Mountain on Tuesday, Oct. 16.

Results from the Lady Eagles’ Wednesday, Oct. 10, road trip to Moapa Valley will appear in next week’s issue.

Special fundraiser

The team is holding a Dig Pink game and bake sale Tuesday, Oct. 16, to raise money for Jessica (Abratowski) Moyer of Boulder City, who is battling breast cancer. Moyer also will be selling her “Mind Over Cancer” shirts to raise funds for gift baskets filled with items to help others in the cancer center with her.

Moyer was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer three months ago. The 29-year-old woman has three children.

