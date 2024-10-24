67°F
Sports

Girls soccer team looks toward postseason play

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
October 24, 2024 - 4:56 pm
 

Boulder City High School girls soccer advances to 14-2-1 on the season, defeating Pahrump Valley and Mater East during this week’s slate.

Defeating Pahrump Valley 3-1 on Oct. 17, senior Makayla Nelson led the way, scoring all three goals.

Defeating Mater East 7-0 on Oct. 21, Nelson scored three goals and dished out a pair of assists, while senior Abby Francis scored a goal and recorded two assists. Senior Abbey Byington and junior Josie Cimino each added a goal and assist for the Eagles, while junior Sancha Jenas-Keogh added a goal.

Currently on a five-game winning streak, the Eagles will look to continue their dominating ways as they enter postseason play starting Monday.

Boys soccer

Boulder City High School boys soccer picked up a huge 3-0 victory over The Meadows on Oct. 16, to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Currently sitting with a 7-7-2 record, the Eagles are currently in the fourth and final spot in the Mountain League after routing the Mustangs.

Scoring a goal and dishing out an assist for the Eagles each were seniors Luke Wright and Sean Pendleton, while junior Ayden Villa added a goal.

With postseason play looming on Tuesday, the Eagles will look to make a final postseason push today at home against Pahrump Valley.

Girls volleyball

In postseason play, Boulder City High School girls volleyball competed in the highly-competitive Arbor View Invitational this past week.

Finishing with a 4-3 record at the Arbor View Invitational, the Eagles’ lone losses came from the 5A host Aggies twice and top 2A challenger Green Valley Christian.

Staying competitive, the Eagles picked up victories over 4A opponents Coral Academy, Del Sol, Eldorado and Mojave.

Currently sitting with a 15-19 record, the Eagles are currently in the final playoff spot in the Mountain League standings with a crucial game at home tonight against SLAM Academy to close out the regular season.

Postseason play will start on Monday.

Football

Dropping their sixth consecutive game, Boulder City High School football fell to SLAM Academy 42-6 on Oct. 18.

Doing his best to provide offense since his return from injury, senior quarterback Gage Hopkinson rushed for 72 yards and a score on the ground, while completing six of 17 passing for 36 yards.

Senior Sam Bonar rushed for 41 yards on nine carries.

Defensively, Bonar made five tackles with a sack, while junior Caleb Porter made eight tackles, with two for a loss.

Playing both ways for the Eagles, Hopkinson made seven tackles, with one for a loss.

Looking to close the season out on a high note, the Eagles will travel to rival Pahrump Valley tonight.

Cross country

Competing at Faith Lutheran on Oct. 19 in their annual Harvest Invitational, senior Meleah Camphouse finished 64th out of 79 runners.

In the girls race, junior Lillian Bardol finished 70th, while junior Ruby de Jong finished 73rd.

In the boys race, sophomore Seth Valencia finished 72nd out of 116 runners, while freshman James Ozborn finished 94th.

Prepping for regionals, the Eagles will host the 3A meet on Friday at Veterans’ Memorial Park.

