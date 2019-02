(Knights of Columbus) The Knights of Columbus hosted the District 11 basketball free throw contest Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at the Boulder City Recreation Center. There were 276 contestants. Winners of the local contest competed with winners of a contest held in Laughlin. They are, from left, DeAndro Jackson, Gresham Douglas, Logan Tolman, District Deputy Bob Bass, Maykayla Nelson, Morgana Muniz and Daishanae Jackson. They will compete in the state regional contest Saturday, March 23, in Boulder City.