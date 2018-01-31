Event to raise funds for BCHS coach battling cancer

Students, staff, parents and alumni of Boulder City High School continue their support of girls head basketball coach Paul Dosch, who is battling lung cancer.

Boulder City High School Members of Boulder City High School's girls basketball team, front row, from left, Kailee Fisher, Jerra Hinson, Keely Alexander, Hannah Estes; back row, from left, Natalie Bowman, Ellie Howard, Setia Cox, Madison Manns, Abby Giunta and Sophie Dickerman sit on a table made from a door taken from one of the old buildings on campus before it was torn down. The door will be sold Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, during a special sale during their home game to raise funds for coach Paul Dosch, who is battling lung cancer.

Boulder City High School With guidance from the Historic Preservation Committee, this door, which led to an electrical room in the old 200 hallway at Boulder City High School, and was original to the building, has been transformed into a table. The table, along with a variety of other school memorabilia, will be sold Tuesday before the boys and girls home basketball games to help raise funds for girls head basketball coach Paul Dosch, who is fighting lung cancer.

During Tuesday’s boys and girls basketball team’s senior night games, a sale will be held to raise funds for the Dosch family.

Included among the items to be sold will be historical furniture from the original high school building, such as doors turned into tables and chairs from the theater. Also available will be school apparel, baked goods and home decor.

The majority items for sale will be by donation; however, there will a reserve fee for the historical furniture.

The event also serves to demonstrate their motto, “Stronger Together,”and their unity for Paulie’s Teammates, a slogan created by Dosch’s sister for those helping and supporting the family.

The girls varsity team’s game begins at 5 p.m. and the boys game starts at 6:30 p.m. at the school, 1101 Fifth St.