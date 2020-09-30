93°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Easter, Williams win title at state bass championship

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
September 30, 2020 - 3:29 pm
 

Izec Easter and Corey Williams, members of the Boulder City Bass Club, placed first at the 2020 Nevada High School State Championship on Sept. 20 at Cottonwood Cove at Lake Mohave.

The duo caught a total of five fish during the four-team competition, totaling 12.24 pounds.

Ben Schafler and Charlie Stewart finished in second place, catching a combined weight of 6.68 pounds, while Kyle Luis and Talynn Madrid ended the day with 3.40 pounds.

“I was very excited to win since this was my fourth High School State Championship in a row,” said Williams, president of the bass club. “We put a lot of time on the water so when it pays off big like this, it means a lot.”

Oozing with enthusiasm following their win, Easter admitted he couldn’t contain himself after a job well done by their team.

“When I saw that we won, I gave Corey a high five and hugged him and then we took some pictures and received our prizes.”

For their winning efforts Easter and Williams each received a new Denali fishing rod.

The duo got off to a hot start before cooling down during the day, but still managed to secure the victory.

“We fished well in the first hour,” Easter said. “In the first hour we had seven pounds on topwater baits. I caught mine on a walking bait and Corey caught his on a whopper plopper. Corey’s fish happened to be the big fish of the tournament. After the first hour the bites slowed down, so the rest were caught on a crank bait and a jig.”

Wrapping up their state championship efforts, the duo has now qualified for the 2021 FLW National and the Bass Federation World Championship at Lake Hartwell in South Carolina in June, where they’ll look to compete on a national level.

“I‘m very excited to be fishing in the 2021 FLW National Championship on Lake Hartwell,” Williams said. “My first junior world championship was in South Carolina so it will be fun to return there and see if we can get some better results.”

No strangers to national competitions, the duo went to the nationals in Alabama last year where they finished 77th out of 300 boat entries. The duo ranked as high as seventh place after the first day, before fizzling out on days two and three.

Excited for more fishing opportunities, especially in a change of climate, the club’s season will resume Oct. 31 at Lake Mead Marina, where Easter and Williams will look to continue their hot streak.

“I’m happy it won’t be as hot,” Easter said. “The fishing will change with the weather, so it’s always a learning experience when the seasons change.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Deborah Wall) Peak fall foliage in the main area of Zion National Park in Utah usually runs fr ...
Fall colors add to Zion’s scenic views
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

With cooler autumn temperatures upon us, my thoughts always go to Zion National Park in Utah. Just a few hours’ drive from Boulder City, the park seems worlds away with its majestic red sandstone monoliths, mature deciduous trees and diverse wildlife surrounding the banks of the North Fork of the Virgin River.

(Yong Dawson Photography) Jet Gilliam, a sophomore at Boulder City High School, awaits his pitc ...
Gilliam eyes career with MLB
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Establishing his place as one of the top players in Nevada as only a sophomore, Boulder City High School baseball star Jet Gilliam has verbally committed to California State University, Long Beach.

(Lori Giunta) Boulder City High School sophomores Seth Graham-Pippin, left, and Jet Gilliam tra ...
Travel team puts baseball players on college scout’s radar
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Jet Gilliam and Seth Graham-Pippen, sophomores at Boulder City High School and future stars of its baseball program, have carved out their own their futures playing this summer with Nevada’s Prep Baseball Report travel team.

(Steve Connell) The Southern Nevada Eagles 18u team from Boulder City won the Rocky Mountain Sc ...
Eagles athletes win baseball tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The Southern Nevada Eagles 18u team from Boulder City won the Rocky Mountain School of Baseball’s Labor Day tournament in Salt Lake City.

(Deborah Wall) Wukoki Pueblo, one of the best preserved pueblos in Wupatki National Monument in ...
Wupatki provides glimpse into Pueblos’ ancestors
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Wupatki National Monument in Arizona is about a 45-minute drive east of Flagstaff. The park boasts 35,000 acres, encompassing roughly 2,500 documented archaeological sites. While you won’t be able to see them all or even be allowed to, it’s worth a trip here to see the highlights, and it’s a good time to go. The elevation of the park is about 4,700 feet so weather forecasts call for average daily highs in the 80s through most of September.

(Deborah Wall) The Nevada Northern Railway in Ely offers steam and diesel excursions.
Ely offers cool respite from scorching heat
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Sick of the scorching Southern Nevada summer? Ely is a wonderful escape destination this time of year to enjoy outdoor activities and visit historic sites at pleasant temperatures.

Zane Grothe, a 2010 graduate of Boulder City High School, was named to the 2020-2021 U.S. Natio ...
Grothe named to national swim team; sets sights on Olympics
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Making perhaps one last effort at a life-long dream, Zane Grothe, a 2010 Boulder City High School graduate, was named to the U.S. National Team where he’ll compete for an opportunity at the 2021 Olympic Games.

(Deborah Wall) Devil’s Postpile, near Mammoth Lakes in California’s eastern Sierr ...
Sierras home to Devil’s Postpile
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Mammoth Lakes, California, in the eastern Sierra Nevada Mountains, is the jumping-off place to visit Devil’s Postpile National Monument. The monument was established in 1911 to preserve a rare columnar basalt formation, as well as other natural features.

(Stephanie Wright) Ava Wright, a senior at Boulder City High School, has committed to play voll ...
Westcliff has ‘Wright’ stuff for volleyball star
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School senior Ava Wright, a star on the girls volleyball team, has solidified her place as a future collegiate athlete, committing to National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics program Westcliff University in Irvine, California.

(Lisa Orton) Sierra Orton, a senior at Boulder City High School, visited the campus at Arkansas ...
Orton to head to Arkansas
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School senior girls volleyball star Sierra Orton has found her collegiate home for the next four seasons, committing to Arkansas Tech University.