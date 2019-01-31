Eagles undefeated in league play

The boys basketball team from Boulder City High School picked up three victories this week, remaining undefeated in league play.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School's senior guard Karson Bailey throws down a thunderous slam dunk against rival Moapa Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, in the team's 71-60 win.

Getting past their biggest test Jan. 23, the Eagles defeated Chaparral 53-48 on the road, before routing Sunrise Mountain 61-31 on Friday, Jan. 25, and rival Moapa Valley 71-60 on Tuesday, Jan. 29.

Capping off their week with an intense rivalry victory that mirrored a playoff atmosphere, spirits are high among the players as they try to compete in their first league championship season since 2012.

“Moapa is always marked on the calendar as one of the biggest games of the season,” senior Karson Bailey said. “Beating them is a must, especially on our home floor, and this win is meaningful not only because it keeps us undefeated in league, but because they are our biggest rivals.”

Rebounding from a sluggish first half, sophomore forward Ethan Speaker changed the momentum of the game with a late 3-pointer before the half to give the Eagles a 33-32 lead.

Speaker, the victim of a hard foul earlier in the game from a Moapa Valley opponent, was fired up against the Pirates, scoring a game-high 23 points to lead the effort.

“Ethan played really well,” Bailey said. “Moapa’s game plan was to try and take our key players out of the game with some dirty plays, but Ethan responded by playing harder. He did really well attacking the basket, making free throws and grabbing rebounds.”

Scoring in double figures against the Pirates, senior Derrick Thomas added 21 points and Bailey added 12 points.

Against Chaparral, the Eagles picked up a crucial victory, cruising for the opening tip and leading 26-15 at halftime.

In double figures for the Eagles, Thomas scored a game-high 21 points against the Cowboys, Bailey added 16 points and sophomore forward Matt Morton added 10 points.

Against Sunrise Mountain, Thomas scored a game-high 19 points while Speaker added 18 points.

The Eagles defeated 4A Eldorado 60-49 on Monday, Jan. 28, in a nonleague game. Thomas scored a game-high 24 points, Speaker added 15 and Bailey added 10 points.

The Eagles will try to extended their winning streak Friday, Feb. 1, at home against rival Virgin Valley, before hosting Somerset Academy Sky Pointe on Monday, Feb. 4, and Chaparral on Wednesday, Feb. 6.

