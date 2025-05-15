Eagles look to strike gold on the diamond at state tourament

Finishing as the 3A regional runner-up, Boulder City High School baseball has punched their ticket into the 3A state tournament, after falling to the The Meadows 10-1 in the regional championship game on May 10.

Eagles have to wait for postseason play

Boys swim takes first, girls second at regionals

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Gauge Rhodes hits a double to left field against Canyon Springs on May 7 in a 11-0 victory.

Compiling a 3-2 record in the postseason, the Eagles picked up victories against Canyon Springs (11-0) and Moapa Valley (5-0) on May 7 and Pahrump Valley (9-2) to earn a state bid.

Unable to get past The Meadows, the Eagles also fell 14-10 to the Mustangs on May 8.

Throughout the five-game stretch, Gavin Robinson caught fire, batting 12 for 19 with four runs batted in, while Gauge Rhodes batted 8 for 17 with six RBIs.

On the mound, Tate Crine picked up victories over Canyon Springs and Pahrump Valley, while Gavin Robinson earned the victory over Moapa Valley.

Making their way to Pahrump Valley today, the Eagles will face Northern challenger Churchill County in the opening round.

Golf

Boulder City High School boys golf finished as the 3A Southern region runner-up on May 7, clinching a state meet berth.

Finishing with a team score of 516, the Eagles only trailed champion Virgin Valley (480), behind strong efforts from Agustin Acosta and Chase Kovacevich, who each finished tied for fourth with a score of 122.

Rounding out the core, Lars Litjens finished 10th with a score of 131, while Hank Stark finished 16th with a score of 142.

Results from the Eagles’ state appearance at Ruby View in Elko will appear in next week’s issue.

Track

Competing at the 3A regional meet at Virgin Valley on May 9, 11 girls and five boys qualified for state this upcoming weekend.

Leading the way for the girls, Sancha Jenas-Keogh finished first in both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash and third in high jump.

Kyra Stevens captured third in the long jump and fourth in the high jump, while Leonesse Williams finished third in the 800-meter run.

In the pole vault event, Xochitl Skousen and Ruby de Jong finished second and fourth, respectively.

Qualifying for state on the relay teams after finishing third will be Hannah Stark, MaKayla Nelson, Abby Francis and Williams in the 4x800 and Stark, Nelson, Williams and Sophia Elburn in the 4x400.

In the 4x100 relay, Jenas-Keogh, Nelson, Noelle Payne and Shasta Ryan-Willett will also make the trip.

Qualifying for state on the boys team was Jayden Thackeray, who finished first in the 400-meter dash, while Sam Bonar finished fourth in the discus.

Finding fourth in the 4x400 relay, Paul Moll, Logan Goode, Ethan Valencia and Thackeray also qualified for state.

The 3A state meet will take place at Moapa Valley on May 16-17.