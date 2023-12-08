52°F
Sports

Dynamic duo named Athletes of the Season

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
December 8, 2023 - 9:26 am
 

Helping Boulder City High School girls tennis win their first 3A state championship in school history, while capturing an individual title of their own, senior Julia Carmichael and junior Irene Fresneda-Rodriquez were named Fall Athletes of the Season.

“They walked out on the court like they owned the place,” head coach Jami Pappas said. “Their passion, desire and love for the game took over and the rest is history. I could not be happier for them.”

Helping the Eagles claim their first 3A state championship in dramatic fashion, the dynamic duo finished 3-0 in regulation play against Northern challenger Truckee on Oct. 27, forcing a 9-9 tie.

In overtime, the Eagles won on points 32-30 to pull away victorious, courtesy of a 7-2 victory from the duo.

“They played a very important role in capturing our first state title,” Pappas said. “We needed and expected them to win their matches. They knew the expectation and met it and without their wins we would not have had the same outcome.”

Excelling in team play, the duo proved to be even more dominant on their own, winning the 3A state title and Southern Region title in doubles play.

Cruising through their adversaries, Carmichael and Fresneda-Rodriquez defeated Truckee’s Naomi Park and Ava Phelan 6-2, 6-2 at state.

At regionals, Carmichael and Fresneda-Rodriquez defeated the Eagles doubles tandem of juniors Chayce Larson and Madeline Morris 7-6, 6-3 for a clean sweep of titles.

“They had the chemistry that it takes to win a championship,” Pappas said. “Each boosted each other up when needed and lost points were easily left behind. They had one goal in mind and were determined to win.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

