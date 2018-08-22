Cross-country teams blend experience, youth

Staci Selinger, Boulder City High School’s cross-country coach, said she expects big things this season from the girls and boys teams, which have a good mixture of experience and youth.

Fielding a strong foundation, the girls return junior Audrey Selinger and sophomore Sophie Dickerman to anchor this year’s squad.

“It is really awesome to have them both returning,” Staci Selinger said. “I have a couple of newcomers this year, too, that will make for a competitive girls team.”

Audrey Selinger finished 16th at last year’s 3A Southern Region meet, while Dickerman finished 23rd.

Among the newcomers, freshman Mary Henderson and senior Alyssa Williams have been the early standouts so far, Staci Selinger said.

The coach said she sees a lot of potential in the boys team, as well, and hopes for similar success.

“Our boys team is getting stronger, and I am very excited about their potential,” Staci Selinger said. “Our underclassman numbers are growing and I think they have a shot at making state.”

Leading the way for the boys, senior Justice Tillman and sophomore Ethan Porter return after finishing 25th and 26th, respectively, at last year’s 3A Southern Region meet.

A pair of newcomers to watch for is sophomore Sean White and freshman Kiefer Reinhardt.

The teams start their seasons with a test, competing Saturday in the 4A-laden Red Rock Running Invitational at Floyd Lamb Park in Las Vegas.

