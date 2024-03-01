Cook expected to again lead softball squad

Fresh off a 3A state tournament appearance, Boulder City High School softball will look to make a return trip, behind a talented roster.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Forming a talented trio, senior Talynn Madrid, sophomore Payton Rogers and junior Baylee Cook look to lead the Eagles back to the 3A state tournament.

“Our expectations are high like every season,” head coach Anjelica Moorhead said. “We return a lot of talent from last season’s team, so we’ll see how things play out.”

Headlining the offense, junior Baylee Cook returns, after being named an honorable mention selection for the All-Southern Nevada team, highlighting the top players in the state regardless of classification.

An offensive dynamo at the plate, Cook led the Eagles in batting average (.527), on base percentage (.581), hits (49), runs batted in (48), home runs (4) and triples (4), establishing herself as one of the top players in the 3A classification.

Joining Cook will be senior Talynn Madrid and sophomore Payton Rogers, who were both named 3A first-team All-State selections last season, along with junior Kylie Czubernat, who was named a second-team selection.

A two-way threat, Madrid batted .352 with 15 runs batted in, nine doubles and a triple, while stealing a team-high 12 bases.

Defensively, Madrid led the team with a .955 defensive efficiency rating.

A star on the mound, Rogers will be the Eagles go-to pitcher after compiling an 8-7 record on the mound with 91 strikeouts, while batting .309 with 16 RBIs and three doubles.

Czubernat batted .364 with 22 RBIs and six doubles, while compiling a 4-1 record on the mound.

“We definitely have the bats this season to score runs and give Payton some support,” Moorhead said. “Payton did a great job for us last season and we’re excited to see her build off that.”

Named a second-team Southern Region selection last season, senior Alexis Farrar (.288 batting average, 26 RBIs) returns, while senior Hailey Nordstrom (.258 batting average and 19 RBIs) and sophomore Hayden Nordstrom (.111 batting average) round out the core after being named Mountain League second-team selections.

Looking to challenge themselves, the Eagles will make their annual trip to Needles for the Colorado River Invite, followed by a home game against Cheyenne on Monday and road game at Del Sol on Wednesday.

