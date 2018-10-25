City Recreation, Oct. 25

Kelly Lehr Members of the Amazons, who won Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department's women's fall volleyball league championship, are, from left, Lori Dunsmore, Roxanne Lamar, Holly McNaught, Jo Johnson, Shannon Hitzman and Misty Maher, and Katelyn and baby Perez in front.

Amazons win volleyball championship

The Amazons went undefeated in the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s women’s volleyball league end-of-the- season tournament by defeating The Free Agents 15-13 in the third game of the championship match Monday, Oct. 22.

The Free Agents came from a fourth-place standing in league play to challenge the No. 1 team in the division, according to Kelly Lehr, recreation coordinator. The Amazons won the first game 25-15, lost the second 25-23 and came back in the third to cinch the win.

Women’s volleyball will have another league in the spring starting in March and playing Monday nights.