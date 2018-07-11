City Recreation, July 12

Sack race
■ 4 &under: Charlotte Brennan, first.
■ 5-6 years: Luke Reagan, first; Carter Broadbent, second; Rider Hayes, third.
■ 7-8 girls: Nixon Fara, first; Brooklyn Barcus, second; Brooke Regan, third.
■ 7-8 boys: Ian Shelton, first; Aiden Rivera, second; Ryder Willard, third.
■ 9-11 girls: Emmy Broadbent, first; Maddy Salas, second; Annie Broadbent, third.
■ 9-11 boys: Dean Hinecker, first; Trevor Garcia, second; Riley Regan, third.
■ 12-15 years: Jake Trone, first; Troy Barcus, second; Sean White, third.
■ Adult women: Sara Fisher, first; Tiffany Hawes, second; Maria Houck, third.
■ Adult men: Albert Garcia, first; Sebastian Jimenez, second; Kenny Brown, third.
Bat race
■ 5-6 years: Tyler Hewes, first; Luke Reagan, second; Carter Broadbent, third.
■ 7-8 years: Aiden Rivera, first; Joseph Flamio, second; Rider Willard, third.
■ 9-11 girls: Maddy Salas, first; Lizzie Huntsman, second; Annie Broadbent, third.
■ 9-11 boys: Cayden Corrcea, first; Chase Kovacevich, second; J.J. Bailey, third.
■ 12-15 years: Camden Butler Dowers, first; Leah Sinnott, second; Morgan Folks, third.
■ Adult women: Sandy Fallen, first; Brandy Sandoval, second; Darlene Yanez, third.
■ Adult men: Joe King, first; Jimi Falin, second; Jesse Huntsman, third.
Footrace
■ 5-6 girls: Brylee Bradford, first; Cadence Raehl, second; Allie Huntsman, third.
■ 5-6 boys: Noah Huntsman, first; Luke Reagan, second; Tyler Hawes, third.
■ 7-8 girls: Madilynn King, first; Brylee Bradford, second; Ava Hawes, third.
■ 7-8 boys: Caiden Bohanan, first; Zach Hayes, second; T.J. Huntsman, third.
■ 9-11 girls: Mallory King, first; Nixon Falen, second; Emmy Broadbent, third.
■ 9-11 boys: Kannon Huntsman, first; Caiden Bohana, second; Chase Kovacevich, third.
■ 12-15 girls: Leah Sinnott, first; Morgan Folks, second; Joyah Drake, third.
■ 12-15 boys: Camdon Butler Dowers, first; J.J. Bailey, second; Lucas Huntsman, third.
■ Adult women: Sara Fisher, first; Tiffany Hawes, second; Brandy Sandoval, third.
■ Adult men: Jake Trone, first; Joe King, second; Albert Gary, third.
Water relay
■ 5-6 years: Red team
■ 7-8 years: Red team
■ 9-11 years: Red team
■ 12-15 years: Tie
■ Adults: Blue team
■ Tug-o-war
(Best 2 out of 3)
■ Kids: Red team, first round; blue team, second and third rounds.
■ Adults: Blue team, first and third rounds; red team, second round.