City Recreation, Jan. 10

Men’s basketball league starts

Boulder City Parks and Recreation’s men’s adult basketball league began at department’s gymnasium last week. Eight teams are competing.

Men’s basketball is played at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday in the new gymnasium at the recreation center, 900 Arizona St. Games will be played through early March with a double-elimination tournament to follow.

In the first games, high scoring from David Persi (21 points) from Wasted Talent edged out the local B.C. Kids, according to Kelly Lehr, sports coordinator. Multiple 3-point shots from Tyler Dobbinss (27 points) and under-the-basket play from Dave Murtha (24 points) from last year’s champion team, Flight S2S, helped defeate Judge Joe’s Jury.

Great defense and free-throw shots from Joey Felsenfield (22 points) of Boulder Dam Credit Union made it easy to defeat The Katz, Lehr added. Sheldon Hutchins’ (17 points) ball handling and outside shots from Slow and Steady eased the win over Woodbury Law.

League standings: Slow and Steady 1-0; Flight S2S 1-0; Boulder Dam Credit Union 1-0; Wasted Talent 1-0; B.C. Kids 0-1; Judge Joe’s Jury 0-1; The Katz 0-1; and Woodbury Law 0-1.

Youth basketball league underway

Youth basketball began this week at the Parks and Recreation Department. Third- and fourth-grade boys and girls play Mondays and Wednesdays at 6 and 7 p.m. in the new gymnasium, 900 Arizona St. Fifth- through seventh-grade girls play 3-on-3 at 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the new gymnasium. Fifth- through seventh-grade boys play at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the old gymnasium at the recreation center. The entire league is sponsored by Gibson Orthodontics.

Floor hockey to start this month

Kindergarten and first- and second-grade floor hockey will begin this month. Games will be played Saturday mornings through the afternoon in the old gymnasium. The league is sponsored by Boulder City Sunrise Rotary Club.