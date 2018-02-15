City Recreation, Feb. 15

Boulder City Parks and Recreation Emerson Prestwich and Cameron Hallam, who play with The Golden Knights youth floor hockey team in Boulder City's Park and Recreation's league, prepare for a recent game.

Men’s basketball teams gear up for playoffs

The Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s men’s basketball league is coming to an end. The season has two more games before the double-elimination tournament begins at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 in the new gymnasium.

Slow and Steady remains in the lead with heavy scoring from Davonte White (22 points). Flight S2S is close behind, led by Rob Sandoval (20 points) and Neil Haynes (19 points). The Boulder Dam Credit Union, led by Tyler Bletch (23 points) and Jaime Gonzales (18 points), is in a three-way tie with Woodbury Law, led by Dave Randall (25 points) and Nate Hafen (18 points), and B.C. Kids, led by Ryan McQuillan (21 points), according to Kelly Lehr, recreation coordinator.

The Katz, relying on heavy scoring from Jason Cross (34 points) and Tyler Newby (18 points), is tied for sixth with Judge Joe’s Jury, led by Ernesto Richard (25 points).

League standings: Slow and Steady 8-1; Flight S2S 6-3; B.C. Kids 5-4; Boulder Dam Credit Union 5-5; Woodbury Law 5-5; Judge Joe’s Jury 2-7; The Katz 2-8.

Kickball, volleyball leagues ready to start

Adult coed kickball play begins Sunday, Feb. 25, at the ballfields at Hemenway Valley Park. Games will begin at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. and will be played through March.

A manager’s meeting for the women’s volleyball league will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26, Games will begin in mid-March and will be played through May.

Youth hockey season underway

Youth kindergarten and first-second-grade floor hockey is currently playing games Saturday afternoons in the old gymnasium. Games will be played through March 17.

Skill clinics for those in third through sixth grades will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the old gym, 900 Arizona St., Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 21 and 22. Games will begin after the opening ceremony on March 14.