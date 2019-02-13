City Recreation, Feb. 14

(28 Sunflowers) Members of the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department's girls 3-on-3 basketball league include, from left, J.J. Gray, Jasmine Broadbent, Hazel Hardy, Jennifer Wammack-Freshour, Breanna Tassinari, Natalie Giamanco, Ivy Dineen, Josie Cimino, Gillian Samonte, Trystin Halter and Jami Goudy.

Girls 3-on-3 league concludes

Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s girls 3-on-3 basketball league concluded last week with 15 fifth- through seventh-graders on three teams perfecting dribbling, defense and shooting skills as well as competing against each other every Tuesday and Thursday night for the past five weeks, according to Kelly Lehr, sports coordinator.

The girls improved with every game, and they are excited to contribute to the junior high and high school programs in the future, she added.

Jami Goudy and J.J. Gray coached the girls throughout the winter league. Gibson Orthodontics sponsored the teams.

Three-way tie for men’s basketball’s top spot

In men’s recreation basketball, the standings have taken an interesting turn, Lehr said. Slow and Steady, Flight S2S and Wasted Talent are in a three-way tie for first place (8-3).

B.C. Kids is close behind (6-5), and Woodbury Law is trailing by one game (5-6).

The Boulder Dam Credit Union and Judge Joe’s Jury remain tied with a 4-7 record followed by The Katz (1-10).

A double-elimination tournament begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Parks and Recreation Department gym, 900 California Ave.