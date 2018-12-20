City Recreation, Dec. 20

Boulder City’s Parks and Recreation Department recently hosted the first holiday dodgeball tournament and raised $240 for Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

Boulder City Frosty the Dodgeman team took home first place in the first Holiday Dodgeball Tournament put on by the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department, from left Hannah Estes, Kailee Fisher, Alyssa Monroe, Brian Foster, Lisa Ballenger-Foster, and Tori Spinkelink. Not pictured: Sergio Rodriguez.

Boulder City’s Parks and Recreation Department recently hosted the first holiday dodgeball tournament and raised $240 for Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

The tournament was held Saturday, Dec. 15, and 45 people participated.

“This event was so much fun, with a little holiday flair attached to it,” said Kelly Lehr, parks and recreation sports coordinator. “Anytime you can get a group of people together participating in games and physical fun, I consider it a success. We had a team with Santa hats and a team with ugly sweaters. We had people of all ages: high school participants, parents and college kids participating. Most of my staff jumped in to join the fun. We hope to keep this great tradition alive.”

Five teams competed against one other in a round robin three-minute game. The five teams were Bryce Bros, the Average Joes, the Jingle Ballers, the Nut Crackers and Frosty the Dodgeman. After the first round of games, they all played in a double-elimination tournament.

The lowest-seeded team, Frosty the Dodgeman, wound up defeating the highest-seeded team, Bryce Bros, to become the 2018 champions.