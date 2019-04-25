City Recreation, April 25

(Kelly Lehr) Roxanne Lamar from The Amazons hits against a block from Bridget Martorano from Boulder Dam Credit Union in Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department's adult women's volleyball league.

Volleyball league begins playoffs

Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s women’s adult volleyball league began its playoff tournament Monday, April 22, evening in the new gymnasium at the recreation center.

The reigning champions, The Amazons, is the top-seeded team with Spragno Appraisal in second place, according to Kelly Lehr, sports coordinator for the department.

The tournament concludes Sunday, April 28, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the gym inside the recreation center, 900 Arizona St.