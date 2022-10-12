City Recreation

85°F
By Boulder City Review
October 12, 2022
 
(Photo courtesy Kelly Lehr) The Rebel Butterflies take on the BC Heat in the first-second grade division in Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s youth coed soccer league.

Youth sports return for fall

Sports are back in action throughout Boulder City. Youth coed soccer ended this week just in time for coed flag football and coed volleyball to begin. SDGE/Sempra utilities have sponsored the third- through eighth-grade football league, which will run Monday and Wednesday nights October through early December at Veterans’ Memorial Park’s Pratte Fields.

Youth coed volleyball will have games Tuesday and Thursday nights through November in the Parks and Recreation Department’s new gymnasium.

Kindergarten through second-grade floor hockey and third-grade through seventh-grade basketball is taking registration for their January start dates. The youth basketball clinic is scheduled from 9-11 a.m. Dec. 10 and the hockey clinic is slated from 9-11 a.m. Dec. 17. Both clinics will take place in the recreation center’s gymnasiums.

Golden Tours tops softball league

Adult coed softball teams continue to battle on the ball fields at Hemenway Valley Park on Sunday evenings. Currently, Golden Tours is in the lead in the standings (5-3) followed by Boulder Dam Credit Union (3-2) and Totally Canned (3-3) with Fox Smokehouse BBQ (2-3) and Tony’s Pizza (2-4) following close behind. The league begins its second round of games this weekend, and they will compete in a double-elimination tournament Dec. 4 and 12 to wrap up the season, according to Kelly Lehr, sports coordinator for the recreation department.

Volleyball nears end of season

Women’s adult volleyball plays their final games of league play starting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17 in the new gymnasium at the Parks and Recreation Center. The women will compete in a double-elimination tournament beginning Oct. 24, finalizing play Nov. 14 after voting concludes.

Currently, the Amazons are undefeated (8-0), followed by I’d Tip That (5-3), Boulder Dam Credit Union (4-3), Spragno Appraisals (1-6) and BC Real Estate ( 0-8).

Winter basketball league forming

Men’s basketball will host a winter league beginning in early January. The men’s basketball meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Dec. 15 to organize teams and league play. Interested teams should contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 702-293-9256 to receive information on how to attend.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Madison Hammond kicks t ...
Passing, diversified attacks help Lady Eagles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team advanced to 8-5-2 on the season after splitting a pair of games during its most recent slate of competition.

(Getty Images)
Tourney tests girls’ skills
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Traveling to Westview High School in San Diego for the So Cal Westview Invitational, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team got a much-needed challenge.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Camryn Schaper gets som ...
Roundup: Senior takes first in regional championship
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Camryn Schaper, a senior at Boulder City High School, came in first place during the Southern Region 3A girls golf championships after two rounds. She shot an 82 Monday, Oct. 10, at Boulder City Golf Course and a 71 Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Boulder Creek Golf Club.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Preparing to make the next play in Friday’s, Sept. 30 ...
Eagles rout Eldorado at homecoming game
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s football team dominated Eldorado during its homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 30, winning 37-7, its fourth consecutive victory.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Kira Delong sets the ...
Girls volleyball team remains undefeated
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 12-0 on the season, Boulder City High School’s girls varsity volleyball team routed Desert Pines and Pinecrest Academy Cadence 3-0.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Sean Pendleton, left, and Luke Wright of Boulder City H ...
Roundup: Boys soccer defeats longtime rival
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s boys soccer team picked up a 5-3 victory over rival Virgin Valley on Monday, Oct. 3, after losing to Equipo Academy on Sept. 28.

(Danny Smyth/Special to the Boulder City Review) Jacob Bryant, second from right, proved to be ...
Eagles find success on road with 28-25 win over Pahrump
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Picking up another impressive victory, Boulder City High School’s varsity football team defeated Pahrump Valley 28-25 on Friday, Sept. 23.

(Boulder City Review file photo)
Girls soccer team finds strength through unity
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team tied with Equipo Academy this week, while routing Mater Academy.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Varsity volleyball players from Boulder City High Schoo ...
Roundup: Volleyball team continues win streak
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Routing Clark 3-0 on Sept. 22, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team remains undefeated, advancing to 10-0 on the season.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Hunter Moore, seen tack ...
Coach praises Eagles on gridiron
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s football team defeated rival Virgin Valley 8-6 on Friday, Sept. 16, picking up a monumental victory.