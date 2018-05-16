City Recreation

The 2018 spring volleyball league ended this week with Synergy, primarily UNLV volleyball players and 702 Sand volleyball players, dominating the double-elimination tournament. Heavy Hitters, primarily made-up-of Basic High School graduates, came up from the loser bracket defeating last year’s champions—the Volleygirls. They met Synergy in the championship game, and they went for three games in a tough match-up. Synergy prevailed with a 15-8 win.