Boys capture state swim crown; girls earn second

Taking the pool by storm, Boulder City High School boys swimming won the 3A state championship on May 20 at Carson Aquatic Facility.

“I knew the boys had a comfortable cushion, but with travel and altitude, you never know,” head coach Sara Carroll said. “I was pleased with the time drops many of them took. Their focus and teamwork really helped us this year.”

Leading the way for the boys, junior Troy Higley finished first in the 50-yard freestyle and second in the 100-yard backstroke, while senior Trent Wakefield finished second in both the 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard individual medley.

Rounding out the boys individual efforts, sophomore Duncan McClaren finished second in the 500-yard freestyle, while freshman Tate Orton finished third in the 50-yard freestyle and fourth in the 100-yard backstroke.

Sophomore LeAndre Daniels finished fourth in the 200-yard individual medley, while sophomore Brigham Jensen finished fifth in the 100-yard freestyle and sixth in the 200-yard freestyle.

Dominant in the relay events, the 200-yard medley relay team of Wakefield, Jensen, Daniels and Duncan McClaren finished first, while Higley, Daniels, Orton and freshman Ayden Villa finished first in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Wakefield, Higley, Jensen and Duncan McClaren finished second.

Leading the way for the girls second-place finish, junior Phoebe McClaren finished first in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle, while senior Josie McClaren finished first in the 100-yard freestyle and second in the 100-yard backstroke.

“I knew we could be in the girls mix anywhere from second to fifth place, but the girls got really pumped as the meet went on to try and get second,” Carroll said. “Monster swims by Josie and Phoebe really helped, as did our dive points.”

Junior McKenna Morrow finished first in the diving competition.

In the relay events, the 200-yard medley team of Josie McClaren, Phoebe McClaren and sophomores Hannah Angell and Chayce Larson finished second.