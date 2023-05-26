88°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Boys capture state swim crown; girls earn second

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
May 25, 2023 - 5:30 pm
 
Photo courtesy of Boulder City High School The boy's swim team dominated the competition on the ...
Photo courtesy of Boulder City High School The boy's swim team dominated the competition on their way to winning the 3A state championship.

Taking the pool by storm, Boulder City High School boys swimming won the 3A state championship on May 20 at Carson Aquatic Facility.

“I knew the boys had a comfortable cushion, but with travel and altitude, you never know,” head coach Sara Carroll said. “I was pleased with the time drops many of them took. Their focus and teamwork really helped us this year.”

Leading the way for the boys, junior Troy Higley finished first in the 50-yard freestyle and second in the 100-yard backstroke, while senior Trent Wakefield finished second in both the 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard individual medley.

Rounding out the boys individual efforts, sophomore Duncan McClaren finished second in the 500-yard freestyle, while freshman Tate Orton finished third in the 50-yard freestyle and fourth in the 100-yard backstroke.

Sophomore LeAndre Daniels finished fourth in the 200-yard individual medley, while sophomore Brigham Jensen finished fifth in the 100-yard freestyle and sixth in the 200-yard freestyle.

Dominant in the relay events, the 200-yard medley relay team of Wakefield, Jensen, Daniels and Duncan McClaren finished first, while Higley, Daniels, Orton and freshman Ayden Villa finished first in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Wakefield, Higley, Jensen and Duncan McClaren finished second.

Leading the way for the girls second-place finish, junior Phoebe McClaren finished first in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle, while senior Josie McClaren finished first in the 100-yard freestyle and second in the 100-yard backstroke.

“I knew we could be in the girls mix anywhere from second to fifth place, but the girls got really pumped as the meet went on to try and get second,” Carroll said. “Monster swims by Josie and Phoebe really helped, as did our dive points.”

Junior McKenna Morrow finished first in the diving competition.

In the relay events, the 200-yard medley team of Josie McClaren, Phoebe McClaren and sophomores Hannah Angell and Chayce Larson finished second.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City junior Brady Sorenson spikes the ball agai ...
BCHS boys take home third straight title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

In dominating fashion, Boulder City High School boys volleyball won their third consecutive 3A state championship, defeating Sunrise Mountain 3-0 on May 17.

Photo courtesy of Boulder City High School The boy's swim team dominated the competition on the ...
Swim teams headed to state championships
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Both Boulder City High School swim teams will be headed to Carson City this weekend for the 3A state meet, after top performances at regionals.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Tyler Lemmel goes up for a block with assistance from ...
Boys volleyball splits final two regular-season matches
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys volleyball split in their final week of the regular season, defeating SLAM Academy and losing to 5A Foothill.

Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review Boulder City's Talynn Madrid picks up a hit during postse ...
Softball squad opens postseason with wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Extending their winning streak to 11 games, Boulder City High School softball opened the postseason with victories over Canyon Springs and Clark.

Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review Boulder City's Isaac Gibson slides into second base durin ...
Postseason starts on high note for baseball team
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Extending their winning streak to eight games, Boulder City High School baseball cruised past Eldorado 6-0 and Virgin Valley 3-1 this week, opening up the postseason on a high note.

Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review Boulder City's Jared Lamoreaux serves the ball to the opp ...
Volleyball team stays hot, wins 18th straight
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Extending their winning streak to 18 games, Boulder City High School boys volleyball picked up 3-0 victories over Clark on April 27 and Western on May 2.

Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review Kylie Czubernat pitches during a home game last week.
Lady Eagles end regular season with 5-4 win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Facing rival Pahrump Valley on April 28, Boulder City High School softball edged out a 5-4 victory to end the regular season on a high note.

Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review Boulder City's Caleb Ramsay-Brown watches as a ball gets ...
Baseball squad tops Clark, Cheyenne
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Extending their winning streak to five games, Boulder City High School baseball defeated Clark on April 28 and Cheyenne on May 2.

Hailey Nordstrom throwing the ball to Baylee Cook to get a play. (Courtney Williams/Boulder Cit ...
Softball team extends win streak to 8
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School softball defeated SLAM Academy and Valley to push their winning streak to eight games.