Boulder City Race Series Results

Fall Race 1

USAC-sanctioned

Rookie Red restrictor plate, 120cc

Heat Race

Joseph Abraham, first; Alexander Khomutov, second; Raice Williams, third.

Feature Main Race

Raice Williams, first; Alexander Khomutov, second; Joseph Abraham, third.

Senior Honda, (unrestricted) 120cc

Heat Race

Raj Singh, first; Alexa Herring, second.

Feature Main Race

Alexa Herring, first; Raj Singh, second.

Combined Class

Blue Rookie/JuniorHonda, Blue restrictor plate, 120cc

Heat Race

Irish Fernandez (first Blue Rookie), first; Aedan Hobbs (first Junior Honda), second.

Feature Main Race

Blue Rookie/Junior Honda

Irish Fernandez (first Blue Rookie), first; Aedan Hobbs (first Junior Honda), second.

Flat Kart 212cc Bombers (unrestricted)

Heat Race

Vince Fernandez, first; Sean Williams, second; Talon Williams, third; Manjinder Singh, fourth; Carol Williams, fifth; MacKensie Good, sixth.

Feature Main Race

Vince Fernandez, first; Talon Williams, second; Sean Williams, third; Manjinder Singh, fourth; MacKensie Good, fifth; Carol Williams, did not finish.

Cycle Karts

Heat Race 1

Steve Vinson Sr., first; Carlos Carneiro, second; Denise Thomas, third; Steve Vinson Jr., fourth.

Heat Race 2

Carlos Carneiro, first; Steve Vinson Sr., second; Denise Thomas, third; Steve Vinson Jr., fourth.

Feature Main Race

Carlos Carneiro, first; Steve Vinson Sr., second, Denise Thomas, third; Steve Vinson Jr., did not start.

For more detailed results, go to www.LVQM.webs.com/drivers-results-points

Points 2017

USAC/SNOWRA

Rookie Red

1. Joseph Abraham, 194.

1. Alexander Khomutov, 192.

3. Raice Williams, 133.

4. Jazmin Aldama, 119.

Rookie Blue

1. Irish Fernandez, 212.

2. Levi Union, 68

Junior Honda

1. Aedan Hobbs, 212.

Senior Honda

1. Raj Singh, 201.

2. Alexa Herring, 196

Flat Kart 212cc Bombers

1. Vince Fernandez, 204.

2. Manjinder Singh, 182.

3. Jeff Hobbs , 177.

4. Todd Pratt, 67.

5. Talon Williams, 64.

6. Sean Williams, 63.

7. MacKensie Good, 58.

8. Carol Williams, 54.

9. Julee Pratt, 52.

Track Records

Red Rookie: Joe Abraham, 12:09.

Blue Rookie: Irish Fernandez, 10:59.

Junior Honda: Aedan Hobbs, 11:04.

Senior Honda: Alexa Herring, 11:50.

Flat Kart: Vince Fernandez, 10:13.

Cycle Kart: Steve Vinson Sr., 12:87.