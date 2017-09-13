Boulder City Race Series Results

Fall Race 1
USAC-sanctioned
Rookie Red restrictor plate, 120cc
Heat Race
Joseph Abraham, first; Alexander Khomutov, second; Raice Williams, third.
Feature Main Race
Raice Williams, first; Alexander Khomutov, second; Joseph Abraham, third.
Senior Honda, (unrestricted) 120cc
Heat Race
Raj Singh, first; Alexa Herring, second.
Feature Main Race
Alexa Herring, first; Raj Singh, second.
Combined Class
Blue Rookie/JuniorHonda, Blue restrictor plate, 120cc
Heat Race
Irish Fernandez (first Blue Rookie), first; Aedan Hobbs (first Junior Honda), second.
Feature Main Race
Blue Rookie/Junior Honda
Irish Fernandez (first Blue Rookie), first; Aedan Hobbs (first Junior Honda), second.
Flat Kart 212cc Bombers (unrestricted)
Heat Race
Vince Fernandez, first; Sean Williams, second; Talon Williams, third; Manjinder Singh, fourth; Carol Williams, fifth; MacKensie Good, sixth.
Feature Main Race
Vince Fernandez, first; Talon Williams, second; Sean Williams, third; Manjinder Singh, fourth; MacKensie Good, fifth; Carol Williams, did not finish.
Cycle Karts
Heat Race 1
Steve Vinson Sr., first; Carlos Carneiro, second; Denise Thomas, third; Steve Vinson Jr., fourth.
Heat Race 2
Carlos Carneiro, first; Steve Vinson Sr., second; Denise Thomas, third; Steve Vinson Jr., fourth.
Feature Main Race
Carlos Carneiro, first; Steve Vinson Sr., second, Denise Thomas, third; Steve Vinson Jr., did not start.
Points 2017
USAC/SNOWRA
Rookie Red
1. Joseph Abraham, 194.
1. Alexander Khomutov, 192.
3. Raice Williams, 133.
4. Jazmin Aldama, 119.
Rookie Blue
1. Irish Fernandez, 212.
2. Levi Union, 68
Junior Honda
1. Aedan Hobbs, 212.
Senior Honda
1. Raj Singh, 201.
2. Alexa Herring, 196
Flat Kart 212cc Bombers
1. Vince Fernandez, 204.
2. Manjinder Singh, 182.
3. Jeff Hobbs , 177.
4. Todd Pratt, 67.
5. Talon Williams, 64.
6. Sean Williams, 63.
7. MacKensie Good, 58.
8. Carol Williams, 54.
9. Julee Pratt, 52.
Track Records
Red Rookie: Joe Abraham, 12:09.
Blue Rookie: Irish Fernandez, 10:59.
Junior Honda: Aedan Hobbs, 11:04.
Senior Honda: Alexa Herring, 11:50.
Flat Kart: Vince Fernandez, 10:13.
Cycle Kart: Steve Vinson Sr., 12:87.