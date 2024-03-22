60°F
Sports

BCHS wins two straight on the diamond

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Ethan Wagstaff throws strikes against Canyon Sp ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Ethan Wagstaff throws strikes against Canyon Spring on March 18, in the Eagles' 13-3 victory.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
March 21, 2024 - 6:08 pm
 

Bringing life back into the program, Boulder City High School baseball has put together a two-game winning streak after a disappointing 0-4 start.

“We played a lot better over the last few games,” head coach Denny Crine said. “The Silverado game was a tough one, only playing five innings. We bounced back the next two games, but still have a lot of work to do.”

Showing promise, the Eagles have rattled off a pair of dominant victories, routing Cadence 15-0 on March 13 and Canyon Springs 13-3 on March 18.

Against Cadence, the Eagles exploded for 13 runs in the first inning, behind two runs batted in from seniors Colton Hartgroves (1-for-1) and Ian Aldridge (1-for-2) and sophomore Ethan Wagstaff (1-for-2).

On the mound, Aldridge picked up the victory, throwing a no-hitter in three innings with six strikeouts.

Against Canyon Springs, the Eagles exploded for 12 runs in the second inning, defeating the Pioneers in five innings.

Aldridge batted 1-for-3 with three RBIs, while sophomore Cameron Matthew’s batted 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

Wagstaff (1-for-4) and sophomores Jaxton Sanchez (3-for-3) and Karter Law (0-for-1) each drove in a run for the Eagles.

On the mound, Wagstaff picked up the victory, throwing four innings where he struck out 11 batters and allowed only three runs.

“It is great to see the young guys stepping up,” Crine said. “They will need to play a big role in any success we have this year.”

Looking to extend their winning streak, the Eagles will travel to Mater East on Monday, followed by a home game against Moapa Valley on Wednesday.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

