Sports

BCHS’ Jenas-Keogh top sprinter in state

Photo courtesy Amy Wagner Sophomore Sancha Jenas-Keogh cruises to a win in the 200-meter dash in the state meet in Reno this past weekend. She also won the 100-meter dash.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
May 23, 2024 - 6:11 pm
 

Continuing her dominance for Boulder City High School girls track, sophomore Sancha Jenas-Keogh finished her season as a two-time state champion.

A main catalyst in the girls resurgence as Southern region champions, Jenas-Keogh finished first in both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash, sweeping both state and regional meets in both events.

“She came in ready to go and won in convincing fashion,” head coach Mark Misuraca said. “We’re very proud of her. She brings it every day in practice and it translates to the meets.”

Appearing at state, junior Xochitl Skousen finished sixth in the pole vault, while senior Megan Uszynski placed sixth in the triple jump.

Junior Makayla Nelson took seventh in the 1,600-meter run and eighth in the 800-meter run.

Ending her season prematurely, senior Aspen Christian was injured during warmups and unable to compete in the 100-meter hurdles, high jump and long jump.

“It was a terrible way for her to end the season,” Misuraca said. “She was a big part of the regional championship and we had high hopes for her. She had a phenomenal season for us.”

In relay events, the 4x400 team of Jenas-Keogh, Nelson, senior Kalie Hedrick and freshman Hannah Stark finished seventh, along with the 4x800 team of Hedrick, Nelson, Stark and sophomore Leonesse Williams.

The 4x100 team of Jenas-Keogh, Stark, sophomore Hazel Hardy and freshman Sylvia Jensen took eighth.

Representing the boys at state, senior Chase Jappe finished seventh in the pole vault, while junior Jayden Thackeray placed eighth in the 400-meter dash.

The 4x200 relay team of senior Joshua Broadbent, senior Ben Scheppmann, senior Zach Strachan and junior Ethan Valencia placed eighth.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at robvendettoli@yahoo.com.

