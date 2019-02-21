Bass fishing tourney to be held at Lake Mead

Lake Mead will be the site of three tournaments presented by Fishing League Worldwide today through Sunday, Feb. 28-March 3.

Anglers of all ages and skill levels will compete for thousands of dollars in cash and prizes during the tournaments.

The three-day Costa Fishing League Worldwide Series Western division will kick things off today, Feb. 28. It will feature 200 professional bass fishers vying for up to $85,000 in cash and prizes, including a new Ranger boat. Ranger Boats is sponsoring the competition.

Saturday, March 2, college anglers will compete in the Yeti FLW College Fishing event presented by Bass Pro Shops. The one-day tournament will showcase college bass-fishing clubs from the Western Conference competing for cash and prizes and a chance to advance to the national championship.

On Sunday, March 3, the Bass Pro Shops FLW High School Fishing Open will be presented by Costa. The one-day tournament is a free, two-person event for students in grades 7-12 and open to any FLW and Student Angler Federation-affiliated high school club in the country. The top 10 percent will advance to the national championship on Pickwick Lake in Alabama this June.

Professional angler Clayton Meyer of Henderson said the cold weather has the bass fishing on Lake Mead a little slow, but with warmer weather being forecast he expects the fishing to pick up.

“I think we’re going to see a lot of good fish brought in — both smallmouth and largemouth,” said Meyer, who has three career top-10 finishes on Lake Mead in Fishing League Worldwide competition. “If the weather does what it is supposed to do and warms up, we’re going to be catching them on everything. Drop-shot rigs, Texas-rigged soft-plastics, Yamamoto Senkos, swimbaits and spinnerbaits will all produce.”

Anglers will take off from Callville Bay Resort & Marina, 100 Callville Bay Road, at 6:30 a.m. each day. Weigh-ins will also take place at the resort, starting at 2:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. All takeoffs and weigh-ins are free to attend and open to the public, and will be streamed live online at http://www.FLWFishing.com.

For complete details and updated information visit http://www.FLWFishing.com.