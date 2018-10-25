Annual Turkey Shoot scheduled

Ready. Aim. Gobble. Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department will hosts its annual Turkey Shoot from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Nov. 13 and 14.

Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department Russ Dodge, right, manager of Albertsons, congratulates winners of the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Departments' 2017 Turkey Shoot, from left, Austin Byers, Debbie Barth and Anthony Armstrong.

No animals will be harmed, say department officials. Participants will shoot air guns at paper targets, all of which will be provided by the Parks and Recreation Department.

The contest, to be held at the ABC Park gymnasium, 801 Adams Blvd., is open to those in first grade or older. Minors must have parents’ permission to participate.

Admission is $1 for eight shots.

For more information, call the parks department at 702-293-9256.

